Genesys Named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape for General Purpose Conversational AI Software

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General Purpose Conversational AI Software 2023 Vendor Assessment. The global market intelligence firm recognized the strength of Genesys AI for its extensive conversational and generative capabilities, which help organizations transform customer and employee experiences.





“Genesys is consistently delivering AI innovations and deepening the native capabilities within our experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud,” said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and chief product officer at Genesys. “We believe worldwide recognition from the IDC MarketScape validates the strength of our strategic roadmap focused on accelerating the delivery of conversational, predictive and generative AI solutions to help every brand drive loyalty and business outcomes through superior customer and employee experiences.”

Customer demand for the company’s capabilities has risen with the number of organizations deploying three or more native Genesys AI solutions increasing more than 8X year-over-year in the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024 (May 1–July 31, 2023) alone.

According to the IDC MarketScape report1, “Genesys provides a broad range of conversational AI and other features for customer support, workforce engagement, sales and marketing. Over the past few years, it has also been steadily acquiring and building AI capabilities that are now embedded across its platform.”

The IDC MarketScape report1 also noted organizations should “consider Genesys if you are looking for a cloud-based enterprise conversational AI platform that works across the customer and employee experience to provide features such as agent assist, self-service question answering, automated outreach and predictive call routing.”

The IDC MarketScape measures success across two categories: capabilities and strategies. A vendor’s position reflects its current capabilities, menu of services, how well those services are aligned to customer needs and how well a vendor’s strategy aligns with what customers will require in three to five years.

The report1 highlighted additional key strengths for Genesys, including the company’s strong partner network. IDC MarketScape stated, “Genesys has a large network of integration, implementation and sales partners that help it support a wide variety of organizations.”

“Over the past few years, Genesys has been delivering on its commitment to infuse AI throughout its contact center as a service offerings — building, acquiring, and incorporating new AI-powered features into a single framework with Genesys Cloud,” said Hayley Sutherland, research manager, conversational AI & knowledge discovery at IDC. “With a focus on features that can enhance ease of use, improve efficiency and increase both customer and employee satisfaction, Genesys is helping customers to quickly gain return on investment from conversational AI and is well-positioned to take advantage of the latest advances in generative AI and large language models.”

To learn more, download the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49988023, November 2023).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of information and communications technology (ICT) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology uses a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive and hyper-personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology into a modern revenue velocity engine, Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2023 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud, Genesys Cloud EX, GCXNow and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

