Generative AI’s Best and Brightest Minds to Gather in Washington DC in September 2023 at VOICE & AI Conference

VOICE & AI to Host the Largest East Coast Meetup of Creators and Developers Shaping the Global Economy Through Generative AI

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washington, D.C. will be transformed into the hub of generative AI as thousands of innovative creators and developers gather for the VOICE & AI Conference, to be held at the renowned Washington Hilton Hotel from September 5 to 7, 2023. As the largest event of its kind on the East Coast, VOICE & AI will demonstrate the growing importance of this transformative technology in the global economy.

The VOICE & AI conference brings together creators and developers at the forefront of generative AI, a technology that’s rapidly changing industries and pushing the boundaries of human potential. Attendees can take part in presentations from leading developers, panel discussions with thought leaders from tech and top industry verticals, and networking events aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in the field of generative AI.

Ryan Steelberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Veritone, will provide an opening keynote address. Shyamala Prayaga, noted author and manager of NVIDIA’s LLM products, and Noel Silver, head of AI for Accenture and founder of the AI leadership institute, will also deliver keynotes. Other sessions will be led by the heads of conversational and generative AI at pioneering companies like Microsoft, Google, GitHub, Salesforce, and Walmart.

“AI represents the most transformative, disruptive technological advance since the advent of the Internet, on par with the introduction of the smartphone,” says Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev and the organizer of AI-related conferences for more than five years. “It’s estimated that generative AI will impact 80% of all future jobs. We’re bringing together the thought leaders and doers who are leading that revolution for a first-of-its-kind meetup that will help set the agenda for the direction and velocity of AI development and implementation.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest breakthroughs in the field, explore cutting-edge research, and connect with other professionals who share their passion for the power of AI technology. Join your peers at the VOICE & AI conference and be part of the ongoing conversation about the future of generative AI and its impact on the global economy. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the conference, and tickets for attendees range from $495-995, with a buy one, get one package offered for a limited time.

For more information about the VOICE & AI conference and meetup, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.voiceand.ai.

Modev is a leading organization dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration in the artificial intelligence and sustainable tech communities. With a strong focus on generative AI, VOICE & AI is Modev’s keystone AI event, bringing together the brightest minds in the field to advance the development and application of AI technology on a global scale.

