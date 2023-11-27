Generational Wealth Advisors Recognized by D Magazine as a 2023 Top Wealth Manager

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Wealth Advisors (GWA), has been named a D Magazine Top Wealth Manager for the 13th year in a row. In addition, GWA’s Stephen Hart, CFP®, CEPA, Director of Planning and Investments, was selected as a 2023 Best Financial Planner.





D Magazine’s award is presented annually to leading wealth management firms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The finalists are selected based on several criteria, including whether planners maintain a strict fiduciary duty to their clients in wealth management and investment advisory services.

Mr. Hart was one of 90 financial planners chosen out of a group of 301 individuals nominated. Certified Financial Planners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area were asked to vote online for the Best Financial Planner award and name peers both inside and outside their firms. A total of 938 votes were cast. A panel of esteemed local wealth managers reviewed a list of finalists before making their final selection.

As part of Generational Group—one of the leading middle market investment banking firms in North America—the GWA team has special expertise in working with business owners interested in exiting their companies. GWA helps assure business owners are ready with a strategic wealth plan to support their financial goals. Pre-exit planning includes creating a comprehensive financial plan, as well as reviewing for tax efficiency and tax-reduction vehicles that enable clients to maximize their after-tax proceeds. As a part of this process, GWA designs and implements investment portfolios for clients to preserve and grow their wealth.

“I am proud of our team for being honored in the 2023 D Magazine awards,” said Brent Everett, Founder and CIO, Generational Wealth Advisors. “The recognition is both a testament to the commitment to our clients and the team’s expertise in working with business owners. Consistent performance is the key to building trust, and trust is essential in our profession.”

Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of Generational Group said: “I am very proud of our GWA team. Their dedication to our clients’ financial goals is exemplary and I am extremely pleased to see their efforts recognized once again by D Magazine.”

“Congratulations as well to Stephen Hart for his selection as Best Financial Planner in 2023,” Mr. Binkley added. “He is a great representative of the Generational family and our Core Values.”

For more information regarding GWA, please contact Gina Aldaz, Director of Client Development at [email protected].

About Generational Wealth Advisors

Generational Wealth Advisors is an award-winning wealth management firm based in Texas that serves a national client base. Their team of financial professionals delivers independent and objective advice. They work on behalf of their clients and make decisions based on their needs, not on incentives to favor a particular strategy, asset class, fund manager, or service provider. Their strategies focus on what has been proven, over time, to produce results.

Generational Wealth Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and does not provide legal or tax advice. Please see important disclosure information, including details on award methodology, at: www.generationalwealthadv.com/disclosure-information.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

Award Disclosure 2023 D Magazine

Top Wealth Managers:

We asked every wealth management firm and team in the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Financial Planning Association, Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, and the Investments and Wealth Institute to tell us about their practices. The final list was selected based on these criteria: top firms or teams must have total assets under management for individual clients of at least $100 million; average assets under management per client of at least $1 million; a 95 percent client-retention rate over the last two years; and no current disciplinary actions. Additionally, all firms (or teams, should the team apply as an entity separate from its parent company) must have been in existence for at least five years as of the application deadline (June 5, 2023). They must also hold themselves out as fiduciaries for their clients and provide them with a written disclosure. A panel of esteemed local wealth managers reviewed the final list. All numbers are current as of the application deadline. Out of the 63 that applied, 42 firms and teams were selected.

Best Financial Planners:

D Magazine asked every CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ in the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Financial Planning Association to cast an online ballot. They were asked to name peers, both inside and outside their firms, whom they considered to be the most skilled and experienced financial planners in the industry. Outside-firm votes counted more than inside-firm votes. Self-nominations were tossed out. A panel of esteemed local financial planners reviewed the list. Only CFPs made the list. A total of 938 votes were cast, and 301 individuals were nominated. Of these, 90 were selected.

