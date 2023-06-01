Generational Group to Sponsor Amateur Golf Standout Anna Davis

Davis is a rising star among female amateur golfers and the agreement expands Generational’s brand sponsorships with key figures in the world of golf

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading investment banking firm for middle market, privately held businesses is pleased to announce that it has signed an NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) sponsorship agreement with amateur golfer Anna Davis.





Davis, a left-hander who is currently ranked 5th in the world women’s amateur golf rankings, exploded onto the national spotlight in April 2022 when, at 16 years old, she won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the youngest champion in the Tournament’s history. That win qualified Davis for three majors and four additional LPGA Tour events. Davis played extremely well in those additional events, making the cut five of seven times.

Davis and Generational Group share the same Core Values and commitment to excellence and hard work. The Generational team looks forward to her joining its other Brand Ambassadors, Jack Nicklaus, Justin Leonard and Mito Pereira.

Davis, from Spring Valley, California will have a busy 2023 summer schedule. This week, starting June 1 through June 4, she will play in the LPGA’s Mizuho America’s Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. This will mark the first time that Liberty National will host an LPGA event. Showcasing the stars of today along with the future of the game, the LPGA players will compete with 24 top-ranked junior girls, creating an unprecedented week of education and opportunity to inspire the next generation of LPGA Tour players.

Following her appearance at the Mizuho America’s Open, Davis will play in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, California, from July 6 through July 9. It marks the first time in Pebble Beach history that the greatest players in the game will compete for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open. Following the US Women’s Open, she will likely represent The United States in the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Solheim Cup overseas.

Davis qualified for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open winning the 36 hole qualifier at the Valencia (California) Country Club with a 2-under total of 142. Davis, who represented the United States in the 2021 Junior Solheim and Junior Ryder Cups, won the Girls Junior Invitational at Sage Valley earlier this year as well as the Girls Junior Orange Bowl.

In November 2022, Davis announced that she had verbally committed to playing collegiate golf at Auburn University.

Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of Generational Group stated, “It is a real pleasure to be working with Anna and to watch her compete against the best in women’s golf this year. We look forward to seeing her game develop and are pleased to be associated with someone with her talent, dedication, and drive for excellence.”

Binkley added, “Generational is proud to invest in the future of women’s golf and we are thankful for the opportunity to team with Anna for her future development. We recognize that amateur golf is expensive, and we are privileged to share in Anna’s growth.”

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

