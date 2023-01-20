Generational Equity Advises Fulcrum Research Group in its Sale to SAI MedPartners

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Fulcrum Research Group to SAI MedPartners (a portfolio company of Northlane Capital Partners).

Fulcrum Research Group (Fulcrum) founded in 2010 and based in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a primary market research consulting firm specializing in the healthcare and biopharmaceuticals markets. Fulcrum designs custom market research through direct physician and patient interviews and surveys to provide compelling insights to its clients. Specific areas of focus for Fulcrum include analysis of market dynamics, competitive advantages, product positioning, and the patient journey. Fulcrum’s leadership, including founders Erik Coats, Kelly Marino, and Lucy Robin, will remain in place following the transaction.

SAI MedPartners (SAI) is a leading consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, SAI provides best-in-class competitive intelligence and strategy support services to assist its clients across the product development lifecycle. SAI works with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in addition to a growing number of biotechnology and medical device companies. SAI has a presence across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Northlane Capital Partners (NCP), based in Bethesda, Maryland, is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of the Fulcrum team to SAI. Fulcrum and SAI share the same values and commitment to analytical research and top tier client service, so the fit is natural between the two organizations. Fulcrum complements SAI’s core competitive intelligence expertise and enhances our value proposition as a full-service decision support partner to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors,” said Erik Nordhoy, Founder and CEO of SAI.

Erik Coats, Managing Partner of Fulcrum, commented, “The Fulcrum team is excited to embark on this partnership. SAI is an ideal partner for the next stage of Fulcrum’s growth as it provides the opportunity to continue providing our best-in-class market research services, while also leveraging the capabilities and relationships of the SAI platform to augment our services to new and existing clients.”

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, added, “This combination furthers our goal of building SAI into a premier global consultancy to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. We look forward to continuing to strategically invest in resources to accelerate SAI’s growth and expand its service capabilities.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team, led by Managing Director, M&A, Moses Shmueli, with the support of Senior Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, David Pickard established the initial relationship with Fulcrum.

“This opportunity immediately attracted the attention of a variety of suitors in the healthcare industry and resulted in a number of strong proposals,” said Shmueli.

Shmueli added, “At the end, it was clear that the combination of SAI and Fulcrum made the most sense, with both companies sharing a strong culture, commitment to excellence and prestigious client base. I look forward to seeing the business continue to grow and evolve.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

Contacts

Carl Doerksen



972-342-0968



cdoerksen@generational.com