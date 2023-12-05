Generational Equity Advises Exhibit Edge in its Sale to STAR Group

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Exhibit Edge, Inc. to STAR Group. The acquisition closed on November 28, 2023.





Exhibit Edge, located in Chantilly, Virginia, designs, produces, and manages trade show exhibits and visual marketing systems leading to increases in sales leads and client visibility. The Company combines marketing experience and artistry to accurately deliver the client’s brand and message. Exhibit Edge also provides program management, warehousing, rental units, and other custom turnkey production solutions.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, STAR Group designs and builds branded environments that enhance human to human experience through discovery, storytelling, and providing measurable results. For over 25 years, STAR has been connecting brands with their customers in a tangible way. Communicating with customers in a way that matters is all about understanding what they care about.

According to Star Group, the acquisition of Exhibit Edge aligns with Star Exhibits & Environments’ commitment to enhancing its capabilities, expanding its geographic footprint, and providing clients with a broader spectrum of services.

“The acquisition of Exhibit Edge is a significant milestone in our journey to provide even more comprehensive and impactful solutions to our clients,” says Mark Johnson, founder and principal owner of STAR Group.

Johnson added, “We are excited to welcome Exhibit Edge’s talented team to the Star family and look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to exceed client expectations.”

“Exhibit Edge is thrilled to join forces with Star Exhibits & Environments,” adds Bev Gray, President and CEO at Exhibit Edge. “This acquisition will allow us to leverage the expertise of two highly skilled teams to bring our clients even more outstanding experiences and meet the ever-changing demands of their trade shows and events across venues and markets.”

Gray added, “We are excited about the new possibilities and look forward to the journey ahead.”

STAR Group plans to continue strengthening its geographic presence, expanding end-to-end capabilities, and building expertise across multiple solutions and verticals.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A Ahmad Behjati, with the support of Senior Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Thomas Hamm established the initial relationship with Exhibit Edge.

“Generational Equity is proud to have facilitated this landmark transaction, exemplifying our commitment to creating synergies that extend beyond mere acquisitions,” said Behjati.

Behjati added, “The union of Exhibit Edge and STAR Group epitomizes the stewardship we uphold in guiding our clients towards not just transactions, but legacies that redefine industries. This is a testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering growth and success that endures through generations.”

About Generational Equity



Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

Contacts

Carl Doerksen



972-342-0968



[email protected]