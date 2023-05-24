General Mills to Webcast Remarks at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 7, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening will be a featured speaker at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2023 on June 7, 2023. A webcast of the live fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. CT, and a replay of the event will be available at www.generalmills.com/investors.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

