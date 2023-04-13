Genefic’s Watson Rx Solutions Earns Prestigious NABP Merchant Accreditation

Healthcare subsidiary receives pharmaceutical industry honor; will have “.pharmacy” website created

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dalradasubsidiary—Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”), a problem-solving innovator that takes on complex, multi-disciplinary challenges in healthcare, clean energy, precision manufacturing, and technology, announced today that Watson Rx Solutions (Watson Rx), the pharmacy operating under its healthcare division, Genefic, has received Healthcare Merchant Accreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP).

Watson Rx, a subsidiary of Genefic, earned the honor of becoming a properly-licensed Healthcare Merchant with the announced accreditation. It also validates the company as a pharmaceutical retailer that conforms to all applicable laws and best practices in the jurisdictions where it does business, in accordance with NABP standards.

The Healthcare Merchant Accreditation itself serves a wide range of businesses within the international pharmacy and healthcare industries and is reviewed and renewed on an annual basis. Additionally, the accreditation provides Watson Rx with a verified website from NABP, featuring the esteemed “.pharmacy” website and domain name extension.

Watson Rx Solutions is now eligible to be listed on the official Accredited Merchants’ list along with larger pharmacy retailers CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, among others. With the accreditation, Watson Rx has also proven its standards and practices to be in line with the requirements set by large online advertising platforms such as Google and Bing. This aligns with Watson Rx’s focus on improving and expanding service lines to become more accessible for current and future patients.

“Earning the NABP’s Healthcare Merchant Accreditation is an honor and it reflects our dedication to doing things the right way,” according to Adam Myers, PharmD, Head Pharmacist of Watson Rx Solutions. He continued, “We look forward to continuing our passion of delivering personalized health solutions that improve patient health outcomes – with support and validation from the NABP.”

To learn more about Watson Rx Solutions and its commitment to comprehensive prescription management, education, nursing, and total health management, please visit www.watsonrxsolutions.com. For more information about Genefic and its unique healthcare offerings, visit www.genefic.com.

About Watson Rx Solutions

Watson Rx Solutions has been in the healthcare business for more than 30 years and is deeply rooted in pharmacy as well as the health and wellbeing of the community it serves.

Watson Rx Solutions’ goal is to redefine personalized health through unique pharmacy solutions that improve patient health outcomes. It achieves this with a dedicated team of experienced professionals providing innovative care in managing complex disease states through comprehensive prescription management, education, nursing, and total health management.

Watson Rx Solutions delivers a true end-to-end pharmacy solution. For more information, please visit www.watsonrxsolutions.com.

About Genefic

With a dedicated commitment to health and wellness and improved patient care, Genefic delivers with bold ingenuity. Genefic creates key products and services and builds comprehensive solutions that provide better outcomes through reimagined healthcare systems. From virus and disease screening capabilities to pharmaceutical goods and holistic wellness clinics, Genefic creates health innovations that make positive impacts around the world. To learn more, visit www.genefic.com.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (Dalrada) is a progressive organization that drives innovation to positively impact people, businesses, and the planet. The company owns and operates a global group of healthcare, clean energy, precision manufacturing, and technology companies with a clearly-defined mandate to identify, address, and deliver solutions to unique economic, environmental, and efficiency problems facing public, government, and private sector organizations. Dalrada responds by developing advanced technologies, products, and services with a clear and quantifiable value, generating a significant return on investment for its clients.

Dalrada companies are on the leading edge of developing and applying innovative eco-sensitive next-generation science, engineering, and technology, serving a broad range of industries and governments. The company’s products and services significantly reduce energy costs and remove barriers for its clients, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for us all.

Dalrada’s subsidiaries and strategic partners operate in the United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, and India, and are centrally managed from the company’s San Diego, CA headquarters.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release are not historical facts. The statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company’s success are more fully disclosed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

