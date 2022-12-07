Gel Blaster Officially Joins Forces with YouTube Sensation David Dobrik

The revolutionary toy blaster announces partnership with the Internet Icon to Attract a Swath of new Gel Blaster users

Gel Blaster, the leader in the category and first-of-its-kind toy glow Gellet blaster that leaves no stains or messes, is nontoxic, and environmentally safe, today announced an official partnership with beloved content creator David Dobrik.





Gel Blaster brings a completely fresh catalog to the toy market. With a focus on quality and ingenuity, Gel Blasters’ lineup of premier products helps bring the video game experience to real life. Combining the adrenaline rush of paintball with the safe and environmentally approved water-based gellets, this new category is perfect for ages 9-99 and leaves zero bruises, stains or messes.

David Dobrik, the popular YouTube star and entrepreneur, shared today via social media Gel Blaster StarFire: David Dobrik Edition, which is a glow-in-the-dark blaster. This product which will be exclusively sold at Walmart, is a limited edition drop.

“I used to love having blaster fights with my friends while using strobe lights and blasting Fall Out Boy,” says David Dobrik. “Now, there’s a Gel Blaster that glows in the dark on its own—no additional lights necessary! I’m so excited to have my own Gel Blaster that does everything I’ve ever wanted, plus it’s eco-friendly, safe and is easy to clean up!”

Gel Blaster StarFire: David Dobrik Edition lights up the night with glow-in-the-dark, water-based Gellets that are eco-friendly, leave no stain and no pain on impact. The StarFire blaster also has full or semi-automatic blasting options, comes with a quick charging cable via USB-C, and includes an LED Feedneck which activates glow.

Gel Blasters is an Austin, TX-based innovation and engineering company and the creators of the non-toxic eco-friendly, toy blasting Gellets®. Founded on Kickstarter in 2020, the company has quickly gained national distribution with Walmart, Target, Bass Pro Shops, and can be found in over 5,000 stores in the U.S. Gellets® are specifically designed to disintegrate on contact, beginning their dehydration process that leaves no stain, no mess, and no cleanup. Gel Blasters are completely safe for people, pets, and the environment, and are the next evolution of fun. For more information, visit www.gelblaster.com.

