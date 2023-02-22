Geena Rocero Joins SeeHer Advisory Board

Emmy-nominated producer, writer, director, host, trans rights advocate is the latest industry force and thought leader to join Advisory Board of leading movement for gender equality in marketing, media, and entertainment

SeeHer is a collective of marketers, media organizations, agencies, and industry influencers committed to creating a gender-bias-free marketing and media ecosystem.

Born and raised in Manila, Philippines, Rocero has found success as a writer, host, filmmaker, and trans rights advocate. Her memoir “Horse Barbie” will be released on May 30, 2023 by Penguin Random House imprint, The Dial Press. Rocero can be seen as the co-host of the Webby Awards honoree, ASPIREist on HLN/CNN. Behind the camera, she directed and executive produced the Emmy and GLAAD Media Award-Nominated original documentary series, “Caretakers” with PBS. She has also produced the GLAAD Media Award-winning “Beautiful As I Want to Be” series, GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Willing and Able” web series, and “No League of Their Own” television documentary.

She joins an accomplished board that includes former WNBA CEO Lisa Borders; former InStyle magazine Editor-In-Chief and influencer Laura Brown; award-winning journalist Katie Couric; Academy Award-winning actor and activist Geena Davis; entrepreneur and TV personality Lori Grenier; singer, songwriter, producer and advocate Connie Lim (MILCK); storyteller, actor, and social media influencer Busy Philipps; actor, producer, and activist Yara Shahidi; TV personality and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan; and literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh.

“We are deeply honored to have Geena join the SeeHer movement,” said SeeHer President Christine Guilfoyle. “She is a luminary and change-maker. From the moment we met Geena, we felt the kinetic energy of a shared, bold vision for the future of women across all media platforms.”

A role model for women across the world, Rocero made history in 2014 as the first transgender person to speak about transgender issues at the TED Conference. She was also the first transgender woman Ambassador for Miss Universe Nepal. Rocero has been honored by Gold House’s #A100 List of the Most Impactful Asians and Pacific Islanders and named as one of the Top 25 Transgender Persons Who Influence Culture by TIME Magazine.

“It’s an honor to join the Advisory board of SeeHer,” said Geena. “As a proud trans Filipina, I feel aligned with their powerful mission. I’m excited to continuously share my perspectives and ideas to create an even more inclusive space for all women in advertising, media and entertainment.”

ABOUT SEEHER SeeHer is the leading global movement of media, marketing and entertainment leaders committed to the accurate depiction of women and girls in advertising and media. Launched in 2016 by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ), SeeHer is changing how women are portrayed in media. To help members benchmark success, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® proves that content accurately portraying women and girls dramatically increases both purchase intent and brand reputation. The GEM® methodology quickly became the industry standard, winning the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award, leading to its global rollout in 2018. The movement has expanded its verticals to include sports (SeeHer In Sports), music (SeeHer Hear Her) and health (SeeHer Health.)To learn more, visit SeeHer.com and follow SeeHer on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

