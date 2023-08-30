Gannett to Present at Citi’s Global Technology Conference

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, or “our”) (NYSE: GCI) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, will participate at the following conference:

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

New York, New York

The video webcast of the conference will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website under the News and Events – Event Calendar section and will remain archived there for 1 year from the respective date of the presentation.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes the USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA TODAY, and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ, which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes what we believe is the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries, contact:
Matt Esposito

Investor Relations

703-854-3000

investors@gannett.com

For media inquiries, contact:
Lark-Marie Anton

Corporate Communications

646-906-4087

lark@gannett.com

