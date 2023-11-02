Gannett Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results & Updated Full Year Outlook

  • Operating Income of $34.9 million; Net Loss Attributable to Gannett of $2.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $59.5 million, up 15% Year-over-Year
  • Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $20.6 million; Free Cash Flow(1) of $7.4 million
  • Repaid $65.3 million in Debt; First Lien Net Leverage Below 2.0x

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Ads image


In the third quarter, we drove significant improvement to our bottom line, along with sustained growth in both Adjusted EBITDA(1) and total digital revenues. Furthermore, for the third consecutive quarter, we achieved a sequential improvement in same-store revenues(1). Our financial results for the third quarter reflect the continued progress on our strategy and our resilience in successfully navigating a challenging operating environment for our advertising clients. The positive momentum observed in our key financial metrics underscores our relentless effort to execute on our strategy, which we believe will result in long term sustainable revenue and profit growth, along with much lower debt levels,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

We remain focused on improving profitability, improving revenue trends through digital revenue growth, and debt repayment. In the third quarter we repaid $65 million of debt, which combined with our Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth, reduced our first lien net leverage to below 2.0x. We also maintained a strong liquidity position with $109 million of cash at the end of the third quarter. Equally important, total digital revenues surpassed 40% of total revenues, growing 3% year-over-year on a same store basis(1). We expect this trend of digital revenue growth to continue into the fourth quarter of 2023.”

We continue to focus on and expand our partnerships to generate new digital and affiliate revenues. Our recent agreements with Jackpocket and Red Ventures bring the total number of executed partnerships to four, which we believe will allow us to expand our audience and create additional monetization opportunities.”

Our progress and results in 2023 serve as a testament to the strength of our strategy, prudent cost management, and our seasoned management team. We’ve shown resilience across various operating environments, and as a result, we are confident in our ability to navigate any near-term volatility and drive sustained, long-term value for our shareholders. As you may expect, no evolution from an analog business to a digital business is a straight line. We are making substantive progress on our evolution in key areas.”

We expect 2023 will be a good year by most measures that are critical to our strategy. Importantly, we expect to end the year with overall revenue trend improvement, growth in both total digital revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, significant free cash flow generation, meaningful debt reduction, and first lien net leverage below 2.0x. With our continued execution we expect to improve on all these areas in 2024 and beyond, and remain optimistic about creating sustainable growth and significant value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Total revenues of $652.9 million decreased 9.1% compared to the third quarter of 2022

    • Same store revenues(1) decreased 8.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022, as compared to a decrease of 8.6% in the second quarter of 2023
  • Total digital revenues were $263.6 million, or 40.4% of total revenues, up 2.7% over the same period in the prior year on a same store basis(1)
  • Net loss attributable to Gannett of $2.6 million improved by $51.5 million versus the net loss attributable to Gannett of $54.1 million in the third quarter of 2022

    • Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $59.5 million, an increase of 14.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 9.1% improved 190 basis points compared to the 7.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the third quarter of 2022
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $20.6 million
  • Free cash flow(1) of $7.4 million

________________________

(1) See “Use of Non-GAAP Information” below for information about this non-GAAP measure.

Third Quarter 2023 Gannett Media Highlights:

  • Digital-only subscription revenues of $40.0 million grew 15.9% year-over-year and increased 16.1% year-over-year on a same store basis(1)
  • Record high digital-only average revenue per user(2) of $6.82 increased 14.0% year-over-year, reflecting the execution of our refined customer acquisition strategy with a heightened focus on profitability and lowering churn
  • After minor sequential declines in the first and second quarter of 2023, digital-only paid subscriptions(2) returned to growth in the third quarter of 2023, up 0.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and totaled 1.96 million digital-only paid subscriptions(2)
  • 189 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2023 with 138 million average monthly unique visitors coming from our USA TODAY NETWORK (based on September 2023 Comscore Media Metrix®) and 51 million average monthly unique visitors resulting from our U.K. digital properties(3)

Third Quarter 2023 Digital Marketing Solutions Highlights:

  • Digital Marketing Solutions segment revenues of $121.9 million grew 1.6% year-over year and increased 1.9% year-over-year on a same store basis(1)

    • Total core platform revenues(4) were $120.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 1.8% compared to the same quarter in the prior year
    • Total core platform average customer count(2) of 15.3 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 was unchanged sequentially, and down 3.2% compared to same period in the prior year
    • Core platform average revenue per user(2) was $2,636, a 5.0% increase year-over-year
    • Customer budget retention(5) was 95.4%, an increase of 20 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022
  • Net income attributable to Gannett within the segment was $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and Net income attributable to Gannett margin within the segment was 4.8% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 4.5% in the same quarter of the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) within the segment was $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, decreasing 13.5% compared to the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) within the segment decreased to 11.1% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 13.1% in the same quarter of the prior year

________________________

(2)

  

See “Key Performance Indicators” (“KPI”) below for information about our use of KPIs.

(3)

  

Newsquest used Adobe Analytics to identify unique visitors in the third quarter of 2023.

(4)

  

Core platform revenues is defined as revenue derived from customers utilizing our proprietary digital marketing services platform that are sold by either our direct or local market teams.

(5)

  

Customer budget retention is calculated as 1 minus the average of churned budgets in a given month divided by starting budgets in the same period, averaged across the quarter.

Third Quarter 2023 Capital Structure Highlights:

  • As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $109.2 million
  • Total principal amount of debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023 was $1,154.5 million including $665.9 million in first lien debt, which resulted in a First Lien Net Leverage(6) of 1.96x, a decline of 26.9% compared to 2.68x as of the end of fiscal 2022
  • During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repaid $65.3 million of debt

    • The Company repurchased approximately $33.5 million of the first lien notes due November 1, 2026 (the “2026 Senior Notes”) for approximately $29.5 million representing a discount to par
    • In connection with the repurchase of the 2026 Senior Notes, the Company received a waiver from certain lenders under its five-year senior secured term loan facility (the “New Senior Secured Term Loan”) that reduced the scheduled amortization payment for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 payable to those lenders by $13.1 million
    • The Company repaid $31.8 million of its New Senior Secured Term Loan using the proceeds from real estate and other asset sales totaling $29.9 million and its quarterly amortization of $1.9 million
  • Subsequent to September 30, 2023:

    • The Company repaid $6.2 million of its New Senior Secured Term Loan using the proceeds from real estate asset sales

________________________

(6)

  

As of September 30, 2023, the First Lien Net Leverage ratio was calculated by subtracting cash on the balance sheet from the sum of both our Senior Secured Term Loan and 6% first lien notes due November 1, 2026 (the “2026 Senior Notes”) and dividing that by Q3 2023 LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Our 6% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2027 are second lien as of the completion of the Senior Secured Term Loan refinancing in October 2021.

Financial Highlights

In thousands

Third Quarter 2023

Revenues

$ 652,871

 

Net loss attributable to Gannett

(2,566

)

Adjusted EBITDA(7) (non-GAAP basis)

59,524

 

Adjusted Net loss attributable to Gannett(7) (non-GAAP basis)

(22,619

)

Cash provided by operating activities

20,631

 

Free cash flow (7) (non-GAAP basis)

7,372

 

(7)

  

Refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Information” below for the Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net loss attributable to Gannett, and Free cash flow, as well as the reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Business Outlook

The Company is adjusting its full year 2023 outlook with respect to revenues, net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, cash provided by operating activities, same store total revenues year-over-year, free cash flow, and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is reiterating its full year 2023 outlook with respect to first lien net leverage.

 

Full Year 2023 Outlook(11)

Full Year 2022 Results

Revenues

$2.65B to $2.67B

$2.95B

Same store total revenues(8)(9) Year-Over-Year (non-GAAP basis)

(9%) to (8%)

(7)%

Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett

($20M) to $0M

($78M)

Cash provided by operating activities

$105M to $125M

$41M

Free cash flow(8)(9)(10) (non-GAAP basis)

$65M to $85M

($5M)

Adjusted EBITDA(8)(9) (non-GAAP basis)

$270M to $290M

$257M

First lien net leverage

<2.0x

2.7x

(8)

  

Refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Information” below for the Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Same store total revenues, and Free cash flow, as well as the reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measure.

(9)

  

Refer to “Business Outlook” on Tables 11, 12 and 13 below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP outlook measures to corresponding GAAP measures.

(10) 

  

Capital expenditures are assumed at approximately $40 million for full year 2023. Figure does not include asset disposition proceeds which we estimate will be approximately $85 million in 2023.

(11) 

  

Projections are based on Company estimates as of November 2, 2023 and are provided solely for illustrative purposes. Actual results may vary. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this information. Additionally, the Company’s estimates do not factor in the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. The Company’s future financial results could differ materially from the Company’s current estimates.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Gannett’s website, investors.gannett.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (from within the U.S.) or 1-201-389-0879 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Gannett Third Quarter Earnings Call” or access code “13733336”. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at investors.gannett.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “13733336”.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes the USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA TODAY, and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ, which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes what we believe is the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our Business Outlook, statements regarding our business outlook, digital revenue performance and growth, growth in our Digital Marketing Solutions segment, growth of and demand for our digital-only subscriptions and digital marketing and advertising services, expectations regarding our free cash flows, revenues, net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, same-store revenues and cash flows, expectations regarding our long-term growth, expectations regarding growth in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to navigate near-term volatility and create long-term stockholder value, our expectations, in terms of both amount and timing, with respect to debt repayment, our expected capital expenditures, expectations regarding real estate and other asset sales, our strategy, our ability to achieve our operating priorities, our long-term opportunities, economic impacts, our ability to navigate volatility, achieve our financial goals, optimize our capital structure and achieve optimal financial performance, our cost management programs, our cost structure and future revenue trends and our ability to influence trends. Words such as “expect(s)”, believe(s)”, “will”, “outlook”, “guidance”, “estimate(s)”, “project(s)” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

GANNETT CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 

Table No. 1

 

 

 

In thousands, except share data

September 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Assets

(Unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

109,240

 

 

$

94,255

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13,143 and $16,697 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

257,032

 

 

 

289,415

 

Inventories

 

29,914

 

 

 

45,223

 

Prepaid expenses

 

50,327

 

 

 

46,205

 

Other current assets

 

17,107

 

 

 

32,679

 

Total current assets

 

463,620

 

 

 

507,777

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $373,232 and $360,522 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

246,271

 

 

 

305,994

 

Operating lease assets

 

230,961

 

 

 

233,322

 

Goodwill

 

533,264

 

 

 

533,166

 

Intangible assets, net

 

545,740

 

 

 

613,358

 

Deferred tax assets

 

57,284

 

 

 

56,618

 

Pension and other assets

 

172,237

 

 

 

143,320

 

Total assets

$

2,249,377

 

 

$

2,393,555

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

310,527

 

 

$

351,848

 

Deferred revenue

 

128,599

 

 

 

153,648

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

69,339

 

 

 

60,452

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

46,918

 

 

 

44,872

 

Other current liabilities

 

5,797

 

 

 

6,218

 

Total current liabilities

 

561,180

 

 

 

617,038

 

Long-term debt

 

580,789

 

 

 

695,642

 

Convertible debt

 

412,483

 

 

 

405,681

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

 

 

1,439

 

Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

 

43,966

 

 

 

50,710

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

212,681

 

 

 

219,109

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

112,227

 

 

 

108,563

 

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

1,362,146

 

 

 

1,481,144

 

Total liabilities

 

1,923,326

 

 

 

2,098,182

 

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 300,000 shares authorized, of which 0 shares and 150,000 shares were designated as Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, none of which were issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 158,446,632 shares issued and 149,002,959 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023; 153,286,104 shares issued and 146,223,179 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022

 

1,584

 

 

 

1,533

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 9,443,673 shares and 7,062,925 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

(17,392

)

 

 

(14,737

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,422,400

 

 

 

1,409,578

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,004,300

)

 

 

(999,401

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(75,773

)

 

 

(101,231

)

Total Gannett stockholders’ equity

 

326,519

 

 

 

295,742

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

(468

)

 

 

(369

)

Total equity

 

326,051

 

 

 

295,373

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,249,377

 

 

$

2,393,555

 

GANNETT CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)
 

Table No. 2

Three months ended September 30,

In thousands, except per share amounts

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Advertising and marketing services

$

339,803

 

 

$

361,847

 

Circulation

 

227,104

 

 

 

264,732

 

Other

 

85,964

 

 

 

91,323

 

Total operating revenues

 

652,871

 

 

 

717,902

 

Operating costs

 

416,103

 

 

 

459,343

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

184,914

 

 

 

212,473

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

40,644

 

 

 

44,778

 

Integration and reorganization costs (reversal)

 

(955

)

 

 

33,311

 

Asset impairments

 

188

 

 

 

71

 

Gain on sale or disposal of assets, net

 

(23,334

)

 

 

(7,180

)

Other operating expenses

 

370

 

 

 

249

 

Total operating expenses

 

617,930

 

 

 

743,045

 

Operating income (loss)

 

34,941

 

 

 

(25,143

)

Interest expense

 

27,918

 

 

 

27,750

 

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

(2,717

)

 

 

(1,228

)

Non-operating pension income

 

(2,929

)

 

 

(14,990

)

Other income, non-operating, net

 

(907

)

 

 

(651

)

Non-operating expenses

 

21,365

 

 

 

10,881

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

13,576

 

 

 

(36,024

)

Provision for income taxes

 

16,144

 

 

 

18,098

 

Net loss

 

(2,568

)

 

 

(54,122

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(2

)

 

 

(8

)

Net loss attributable to Gannett

$

(2,566

)

 

$

(54,114

)

 

 

 

 

Loss per share attributable to Gannett – basic

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.39

)

Loss per share attributable to Gannett – diluted

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.39

)

GANNETT CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)
 

Table No. 3

Nine months ended September 30,

In thousands

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(4,998

)

 

$

(110,924

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flows:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

124,126

 

 

 

142,091

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

12,727

 

 

 

13,277

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

15,942

 

 

 

15,954

 

Gain on sale or disposal of assets, net

 

(40,869

)

 

 

(9,612

)

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

(3,213

)

 

 

2,264

 

Asset impairments

 

1,370

 

 

 

1,010

 

Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

 

(10,765

)

 

 

(71,640

)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net

 

(20,903

)

 

 

50,562

 

Cash provided by operating activities

 

73,417

 

 

 

32,982

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(15,432

)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(29,707

)

 

 

(35,943

)

Proceeds from sale of real estate and other assets

 

83,799

 

 

 

71,004

 

Change in other investing activities

 

(24

)

 

 

(548

)

Cash provided by investing activities

 

54,068

 

 

 

19,081

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Payments of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

(957

)

Borrowings of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

80,000

 

Repayments of long-term debt

 

(111,894

)

 

 

(127,567

)

Acquisition of noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

(2,050

)

Treasury stock

 

(2,642

)

 

 

(6,529

)

Changes in other financing activities

 

1,593

 

 

 

(941

)

Cash used for financing activities

 

(112,943

)

 

 

(58,044

)

Effect of currency exchange rate change on cash

 

688

 

 

 

(1,447

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

15,230

 

 

 

(7,428

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

104,804

 

 

 

143,619

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

120,034

 

 

$

136,191

 

GANNETT CO., INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)
 

Table No. 4

Three months ended September 30,

In thousands

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

Gannett Media

$

567,540

 

 

$

633,006

 

Digital Marketing Solutions

 

121,919

 

 

 

120,049

 

Corporate and other

 

1,532

 

 

 

1,328

 

Intersegment eliminations

 

(38,120

)

 

 

(36,481

)

Total

$

652,871

 

 

$

717,902

 

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

The Company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the related U.S. GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis.

The Company defines its non-GAAP measures as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure the Company believes offers a useful view of the overall and segment operations of our business. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett before: (1) Income tax expense (benefit), (2) Interest expense, (3) Gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, (4) Non-operating pension income, (5) Loss on convertible notes derivative, (6) Depreciation and amortization, (7) Integration and reorganization costs, (8) Other operating expenses, including third-party debt expenses and acquisition costs, (9) Asset impairments, (10) Goodwill and intangible impairments, (11) Gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, (12) Share-based compensation, and (13) certain other non-recurring charges.

Contacts

For investor inquiries, contact:
Matt Esposito

Investor Relations

703-854-3000

[email protected]

For media inquiries, contact:
Lark-Marie Anton

Corporate Communications

646-906-4087

[email protected]

