Gannett Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results & Updated Full Year Outlook

Operating Income of $34.9 million; Net Loss Attributable to Gannett of $2.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $59.5 million, up 15% Year-over-Year

Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $20.6 million; Free Cash Flow (1) of $7.4 million

Repaid $65.3 million in Debt; First Lien Net Leverage Below 2.0x

“ In the third quarter, we drove significant improvement to our bottom line, along with sustained growth in both Adjusted EBITDA(1) and total digital revenues. Furthermore, for the third consecutive quarter, we achieved a sequential improvement in same-store revenues(1). Our financial results for the third quarter reflect the continued progress on our strategy and our resilience in successfully navigating a challenging operating environment for our advertising clients. The positive momentum observed in our key financial metrics underscores our relentless effort to execute on our strategy, which we believe will result in long term sustainable revenue and profit growth, along with much lower debt levels,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“ We remain focused on improving profitability, improving revenue trends through digital revenue growth, and debt repayment. In the third quarter we repaid $65 million of debt, which combined with our Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth, reduced our first lien net leverage to below 2.0x. We also maintained a strong liquidity position with $109 million of cash at the end of the third quarter. Equally important, total digital revenues surpassed 40% of total revenues, growing 3% year-over-year on a same store basis(1). We expect this trend of digital revenue growth to continue into the fourth quarter of 2023.”

“ We continue to focus on and expand our partnerships to generate new digital and affiliate revenues. Our recent agreements with Jackpocket and Red Ventures bring the total number of executed partnerships to four, which we believe will allow us to expand our audience and create additional monetization opportunities.”

“ Our progress and results in 2023 serve as a testament to the strength of our strategy, prudent cost management, and our seasoned management team. We’ve shown resilience across various operating environments, and as a result, we are confident in our ability to navigate any near-term volatility and drive sustained, long-term value for our shareholders. As you may expect, no evolution from an analog business to a digital business is a straight line. We are making substantive progress on our evolution in key areas.”

“ We expect 2023 will be a good year by most measures that are critical to our strategy. Importantly, we expect to end the year with overall revenue trend improvement, growth in both total digital revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, significant free cash flow generation, meaningful debt reduction, and first lien net leverage below 2.0x. With our continued execution we expect to improve on all these areas in 2024 and beyond, and remain optimistic about creating sustainable growth and significant value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Total revenues of $652.9 million decreased 9.1% compared to the third quarter of 2022 Same store revenues (1) decreased 8.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022, as compared to a decrease of 8.6% in the second quarter of 2023

Total digital revenues were $263.6 million, or 40.4% of total revenues, up 2.7% over the same period in the prior year on a same store basis (1)

Net loss attributable to Gannett of $2.6 million improved by $51.5 million versus the net loss attributable to Gannett of $54.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $59.5 million, an increase of 14.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) of 9.1% improved 190 basis points compared to the 7.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) in the third quarter of 2022

of 9.1% improved 190 basis points compared to the 7.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2022 Cash provided by operating activities of $20.6 million

Free cash flow(1) of $7.4 million

(1) See “Use of Non-GAAP Information” below for information about this non-GAAP measure.

Third Quarter 2023 Gannett Media Highlights:

Digital-only subscription revenues of $40.0 million grew 15.9% year-over-year and increased 16.1% year-over-year on a same store basis (1)

Record high digital-only average revenue per user (2) of $6.82 increased 14.0% year-over-year, reflecting the execution of our refined customer acquisition strategy with a heightened focus on profitability and lowering churn

of $6.82 increased 14.0% year-over-year, reflecting the execution of our refined customer acquisition strategy with a heightened focus on profitability and lowering churn After minor sequential declines in the first and second quarter of 2023, digital-only paid subscriptions (2) returned to growth in the third quarter of 2023, up 0.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and totaled 1.96 million digital-only paid subscriptions (2)

returned to growth in the third quarter of 2023, up 0.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and totaled 1.96 million digital-only paid subscriptions 189 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2023 with 138 million average monthly unique visitors coming from our USA TODAY NETWORK (based on September 2023 Comscore Media Metrix®) and 51 million average monthly unique visitors resulting from our U.K. digital properties(3)

Third Quarter 2023 Digital Marketing Solutions Highlights:

Digital Marketing Solutions segment revenues of $121.9 million grew 1.6% year-over year and increased 1.9% year-over-year on a same store basis (1) Total core platform revenues (4) were $120.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 1.8% compared to the same quarter in the prior year Total core platform average customer count (2) of 15.3 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 was unchanged sequentially, and down 3.2% compared to same period in the prior year Core platform average revenue per user (2) was $2,636, a 5.0% increase year-over-year Customer budget retention (5) was 95.4%, an increase of 20 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022

Net income attributable to Gannett within the segment was $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and Net income attributable to Gannett margin within the segment was 4.8% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 4.5% in the same quarter of the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA(1) within the segment was $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, decreasing 13.5% compared to the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) within the segment decreased to 11.1% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 13.1% in the same quarter of the prior year

(2) See “Key Performance Indicators” (“KPI”) below for information about our use of KPIs. (3) Newsquest used Adobe Analytics to identify unique visitors in the third quarter of 2023. (4) Core platform revenues is defined as revenue derived from customers utilizing our proprietary digital marketing services platform that are sold by either our direct or local market teams. (5) Customer budget retention is calculated as 1 minus the average of churned budgets in a given month divided by starting budgets in the same period, averaged across the quarter.

Third Quarter 2023 Capital Structure Highlights:

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $109.2 million

Total principal amount of debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023 was $1,154.5 million including $665.9 million in first lien debt, which resulted in a First Lien Net Leverage (6) of 1.96x, a decline of 26.9% compared to 2.68x as of the end of fiscal 2022

of 1.96x, a decline of 26.9% compared to 2.68x as of the end of fiscal 2022 During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repaid $65.3 million of debt The Company repurchased approximately $33.5 million of the first lien notes due November 1, 2026 (the “2026 Senior Notes”) for approximately $29.5 million representing a discount to par In connection with the repurchase of the 2026 Senior Notes, the Company received a waiver from certain lenders under its five-year senior secured term loan facility (the “New Senior Secured Term Loan”) that reduced the scheduled amortization payment for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 payable to those lenders by $13.1 million The Company repaid $31.8 million of its New Senior Secured Term Loan using the proceeds from real estate and other asset sales totaling $29.9 million and its quarterly amortization of $1.9 million

Subsequent to September 30, 2023: The Company repaid $6.2 million of its New Senior Secured Term Loan using the proceeds from real estate asset sales



(6) As of September 30, 2023, the First Lien Net Leverage ratio was calculated by subtracting cash on the balance sheet from the sum of both our Senior Secured Term Loan and 6% first lien notes due November 1, 2026 (the “2026 Senior Notes”) and dividing that by Q3 2023 LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Our 6% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2027 are second lien as of the completion of the Senior Secured Term Loan refinancing in October 2021.

Financial Highlights

In thousands Third Quarter 2023 Revenues $ 652,871 Net loss attributable to Gannett (2,566 ) Adjusted EBITDA(7) (non-GAAP basis) 59,524 Adjusted Net loss attributable to Gannett(7) (non-GAAP basis) (22,619 ) Cash provided by operating activities 20,631 Free cash flow (7) (non-GAAP basis) 7,372

(7) Refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Information” below for the Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net loss attributable to Gannett, and Free cash flow, as well as the reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Business Outlook

The Company is adjusting its full year 2023 outlook with respect to revenues, net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, cash provided by operating activities, same store total revenues year-over-year, free cash flow, and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is reiterating its full year 2023 outlook with respect to first lien net leverage.

Full Year 2023 Outlook(11) Full Year 2022 Results Revenues $2.65B to $2.67B $2.95B Same store total revenues(8)(9) Year-Over-Year (non-GAAP basis) (9%) to (8%) (7)% Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett ($20M) to $0M ($78M) Cash provided by operating activities $105M to $125M $41M Free cash flow(8)(9)(10) (non-GAAP basis) $65M to $85M ($5M) Adjusted EBITDA(8)(9) (non-GAAP basis) $270M to $290M $257M First lien net leverage <2.0x 2.7x

(8) Refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Information” below for the Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Same store total revenues, and Free cash flow, as well as the reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. (9) Refer to “Business Outlook” on Tables 11, 12 and 13 below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP outlook measures to corresponding GAAP measures. (10) Capital expenditures are assumed at approximately $40 million for full year 2023. Figure does not include asset disposition proceeds which we estimate will be approximately $85 million in 2023. (11) Projections are based on Company estimates as of November 2, 2023 and are provided solely for illustrative purposes. Actual results may vary. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this information. Additionally, the Company’s estimates do not factor in the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. The Company’s future financial results could differ materially from the Company’s current estimates.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Gannett’s website, investors.gannett.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (from within the U.S.) or 1-201-389-0879 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Gannett Third Quarter Earnings Call” or access code “13733336”. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at investors.gannett.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “13733336”.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes the USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA TODAY, and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ, which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes what we believe is the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our Business Outlook, statements regarding our business outlook, digital revenue performance and growth, growth in our Digital Marketing Solutions segment, growth of and demand for our digital-only subscriptions and digital marketing and advertising services, expectations regarding our free cash flows, revenues, net income (loss) attributable to Gannett, same-store revenues and cash flows, expectations regarding our long-term growth, expectations regarding growth in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to navigate near-term volatility and create long-term stockholder value, our expectations, in terms of both amount and timing, with respect to debt repayment, our expected capital expenditures, expectations regarding real estate and other asset sales, our strategy, our ability to achieve our operating priorities, our long-term opportunities, economic impacts, our ability to navigate volatility, achieve our financial goals, optimize our capital structure and achieve optimal financial performance, our cost management programs, our cost structure and future revenue trends and our ability to influence trends. Words such as “expect(s)”, believe(s)”, “will”, “outlook”, “guidance”, “estimate(s)”, “project(s)” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

GANNETT CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Table No. 1 In thousands, except share data September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,240 $ 94,255 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13,143 and $16,697 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 257,032 289,415 Inventories 29,914 45,223 Prepaid expenses 50,327 46,205 Other current assets 17,107 32,679 Total current assets 463,620 507,777 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $373,232 and $360,522 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 246,271 305,994 Operating lease assets 230,961 233,322 Goodwill 533,264 533,166 Intangible assets, net 545,740 613,358 Deferred tax assets 57,284 56,618 Pension and other assets 172,237 143,320 Total assets $ 2,249,377 $ 2,393,555 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 310,527 $ 351,848 Deferred revenue 128,599 153,648 Current portion of long-term debt 69,339 60,452 Operating lease liabilities 46,918 44,872 Other current liabilities 5,797 6,218 Total current liabilities 561,180 617,038 Long-term debt 580,789 695,642 Convertible debt 412,483 405,681 Deferred tax liabilities — 1,439 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 43,966 50,710 Long-term operating lease liabilities 212,681 219,109 Other long-term liabilities 112,227 108,563 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,362,146 1,481,144 Total liabilities 1,923,326 2,098,182 Commitments and contingent liabilities Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 300,000 shares authorized, of which 0 shares and 150,000 shares were designated as Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, none of which were issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 158,446,632 shares issued and 149,002,959 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023; 153,286,104 shares issued and 146,223,179 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 1,584 1,533 Treasury stock, at cost, 9,443,673 shares and 7,062,925 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (17,392 ) (14,737 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,422,400 1,409,578 Accumulated deficit (1,004,300 ) (999,401 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75,773 ) (101,231 ) Total Gannett stockholders’ equity 326,519 295,742 Noncontrolling interests (468 ) (369 ) Total equity 326,051 295,373 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,249,377 $ 2,393,555

GANNETT CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Table No. 2 Three months ended September 30, In thousands, except per share amounts 2023 2022 Advertising and marketing services $ 339,803 $ 361,847 Circulation 227,104 264,732 Other 85,964 91,323 Total operating revenues 652,871 717,902 Operating costs 416,103 459,343 Selling, general and administrative expenses 184,914 212,473 Depreciation and amortization 40,644 44,778 Integration and reorganization costs (reversal) (955 ) 33,311 Asset impairments 188 71 Gain on sale or disposal of assets, net (23,334 ) (7,180 ) Other operating expenses 370 249 Total operating expenses 617,930 743,045 Operating income (loss) 34,941 (25,143 ) Interest expense 27,918 27,750 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (2,717 ) (1,228 ) Non-operating pension income (2,929 ) (14,990 ) Other income, non-operating, net (907 ) (651 ) Non-operating expenses 21,365 10,881 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,576 (36,024 ) Provision for income taxes 16,144 18,098 Net loss (2,568 ) (54,122 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) (8 ) Net loss attributable to Gannett $ (2,566 ) $ (54,114 ) Loss per share attributable to Gannett – basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.39 ) Loss per share attributable to Gannett – diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.39 )

GANNETT CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Table No. 3 Nine months ended September 30, In thousands 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (4,998 ) $ (110,924 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 124,126 142,091 Share-based compensation expense 12,727 13,277 Non-cash interest expense 15,942 15,954 Gain on sale or disposal of assets, net (40,869 ) (9,612 ) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (3,213 ) 2,264 Asset impairments 1,370 1,010 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations (10,765 ) (71,640 ) Change in other assets and liabilities, net (20,903 ) 50,562 Cash provided by operating activities 73,417 32,982 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (15,432 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (29,707 ) (35,943 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate and other assets 83,799 71,004 Change in other investing activities (24 ) (548 ) Cash provided by investing activities 54,068 19,081 Financing activities Payments of deferred financing costs — (957 ) Borrowings of long-term debt — 80,000 Repayments of long-term debt (111,894 ) (127,567 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests — (2,050 ) Treasury stock (2,642 ) (6,529 ) Changes in other financing activities 1,593 (941 ) Cash used for financing activities (112,943 ) (58,044 ) Effect of currency exchange rate change on cash 688 (1,447 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 15,230 (7,428 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 104,804 143,619 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 120,034 $ 136,191

GANNETT CO., INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Table No. 4 Three months ended September 30, In thousands 2023 2022 Operating revenues: Gannett Media $ 567,540 $ 633,006 Digital Marketing Solutions 121,919 120,049 Corporate and other 1,532 1,328 Intersegment eliminations (38,120 ) (36,481 ) Total $ 652,871 $ 717,902

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

The Company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the related U.S. GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis.

The Company defines its non-GAAP measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure the Company believes offers a useful view of the overall and segment operations of our business. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett before: (1) Income tax expense (benefit), (2) Interest expense, (3) Gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, (4) Non-operating pension income, (5) Loss on convertible notes derivative, (6) Depreciation and amortization, (7) Integration and reorganization costs, (8) Other operating expenses, including third-party debt expenses and acquisition costs, (9) Asset impairments, (10) Goodwill and intangible impairments, (11) Gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, (12) Share-based compensation, and (13) certain other non-recurring charges.

