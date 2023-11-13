Gannett and Home Solutions Announce Exclusive Agreement

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) and USA TODAY announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Home Solutions, a leading digital media company that helps homeowners make informed decisions about services and projects in their homes. Through this partnership, Home Solutions will reach Gannett’s extensive audience, making it easy for readers to both choose and connect with the right home services provider for their projects.





“Partnering with Home Solutions to provide essential services for homeowners across the nation is exactly what our readers want and need,” said Kate Gutman, Gannett Senior Vice President of Content Ventures. “Making it simple and accessible for residents to secure the trusted services they need whether they rent or own is what this partnership hopes to accomplish. We believe this new vertical will provide essential content and go a long way to improving the homes and lives of our dedicated readers.”

The partnership will launch before year end with a dedicated section, branded “Homefront”, focused on home services on the USA TODAY website. Original editorial content including roofing, gardening, general contracting, lawncare and more will offer readers information, helpful suggestions, reviews and listing of the top service providers available.

“Home Solutions is excited to be Gannett’s official partner,” said Sarah Soule, Home Solutions CEO. “Owning and managing a home is real work. Our mission is to make home service experiences better for everyone, and we do the heavy lifting of researching, vetting, and recommending top providers on projects to improve your home. With Gannett’s audience, this partnership offers a wonderful opportunity to take the hassle out of owning a home for millions of homeowners.”

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 43 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LocaliQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism to an engaged audience of approximately 75 million unique visitors each month across our digital platforms.

ABOUT HOME SOLUTIONS

Home Solutions is focused on the digital transformation of the large, growing, and rapidly digitizing home services industry. The company is building a future where homeowners connect with providers free of friction, and providers build better and more profitable businesses. Through its portfolio of brands, Home Solutions has a proprietary audience of 47+ million high-intent homeowners. For more information see homesolutions.com.

