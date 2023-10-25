Gambling.com Group to Report 2023 Third Quarter Results on November 15 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced it will release its 2023 third quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. During the call, Gambling.com Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Charles Gillespie, and Chief Financial Officer, Elias Mark, will review the Company’s financial results and provide a business update, followed by a question-and-answer session.





Both the call and webcast are open to the general public and may include forward-looking information. A replay of the webcast will be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed for approximately 30 days on the Company’s website: www.gambling.com/corporate/investors.

Conference Call / Webcast Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gamb20231115/en U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 877-407-0890 International Dial In: +1 201-389-0918

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, Casinos.com and RotoWire.com. Gambling.com Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

Contacts

For further information:

Investors:

Peter McGough, Gambling.com Group, [email protected]

or



Richard Land, Norberto Aja, JCIR, [email protected]

Media:

Eddie Motl, Gambling.com Group, [email protected]