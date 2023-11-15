Gambling.com Group Revenue Grows 19% to a Q3 Record of $23.5 Million Driven by 42% Increase in North American Revenue

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry, today reported record third quarter financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company also reiterated its guidance for 2023 full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights

(USD in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2023 2022 % Revenue 23,458 19,649 19 % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders (1) 5,013 2,261 122 % Net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted (1) 0.13 0.06 117 % Net income margin (1) 21 % 12 % Adjusted net income for the period attributable to shareholders (1)(2) 5,407 6,035 (10 )% Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted (1)(2) 0.14 0.16 (13 )% Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) 6,054 6,413 (6 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)(2) 26 % 33 % Cash flows (used in) generated by operating activities (715 ) 5,622 (113 )% Free Cash Flow (2) 1,578 4,896 (68 )%

__________ (1) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Net income and Net income per share include, and Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share exclude, adjustments related to the Company’s 2022 acquisitions of RotoWire and BonusFinder of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share. Similarly, these adjustments totaled $3.8 million, or $0.11 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. See “Supplemental Information – Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments. (2) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See “Supplemental Information – Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for reconciliations to the comparable IFRS numbers.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Gambling.com Group, commented, “Our third quarter results highlight our consistent performance driven by robust organic growth in North America. Even in what is traditionally a seasonally slow quarter, we grew new depositing customers 26% to surpass 86,000 which contributed to 19% revenue growth to $23.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million and Free Cash Flow of $1.6 million.

“Third quarter North American revenue of $12.9 million includes significant growth in our owned assets and a break-out performance from our media partnerships at the start of the Fall sports season. Our ability to quickly scale our strategic media partnerships complements the growth from our influential owned websites. This results in consistent year-over-year market share gains in existing states even as we face tougher comparisons given the significant organic growth we have already achieved. Our strong North American growth was partially offset by a moderation in our U.K and Ireland performance following seven consecutive quarters of average revenue growth of 28% across these well-established markets. We are confident that our growth opportunities in the U.K. and Ireland markets will remain strong, including the expected benefit from the ramping up of our recently launched media partnership with The Independent for the U.K market.

“Gambling.com Group is expected to continue to benefit from many near- and long-term opportunities to deliver profitable organic growth. These include further market share gains in existing markets, the benefit from expected future expansions of iGaming and online sports betting in new markets in North America and around the world, our ability to scale and optimize our media partnerships and further growth in our more established European markets. We expect that our ability to leverage these revenue drivers with our business model, which generates attractive Adjusted EBITDA margins and strong Free Cash Flow conversion, will continue to increase shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights

Grew North American revenue 42% to $12.9 million

Delivered more than 86,000 new depositing customers

Launched the all new Casinos.com in July

Successfully launched the Company’s first international media partnership in July with The Independent in the U.K.

Successfully launched operations in Kentucky just before the quarter end on September 28th

Elias Mark, Chief Financial Officer of Gambling.com Group, added, “Third quarter revenue exceeded expectations and Adjusted EBITDA was in line with expectations, reflecting the faster than anticipated acceleration of our North American media partnerships. We are very pleased with the performance of our media partnerships and we expect them to continue to be a key contributor to revenue and cash flow growth going forward. Our year-to-date revenue growth combined with our disciplined focus on capital efficiency generated Free Cash Flow for the first nine months of 2023 of $16.3 million, already exceeding our full-year 2022 level. We remain on track to deliver strong full year results as our reiterated guidance implies year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 30% and 50%, respectively.”

2023 Outlook

The Company confirmed its full-year 2023 revenue guidance as follows:

Low Midpoint High FY 2022 Revenue (millions) 100 102 104 76.5 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 36 38 40 24.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36 % 37 % 38 % 31 %

For 2023, revenue is expected to be between $100 million and $104 million, which implies organic revenue growth of 31%-36%, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $36 million and $40 million.

The Company’s guidance assumes:

No revenue from any additional North American markets for the balance of 2023

No contribution from any new acquisitions

Ongoing investments through the balance of 2023 for the development of Casinos.com and to support the Company’s media partners, including Gannett, McClatchy and The Independent

An average EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.07 throughout the remainder of 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights

(USD in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2023 2022 % Revenue 76,122 55,158 38 % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders (1) 11,886 6,799 75 % Net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted (1) 0.31 0.18 72 % Net income margin (1) 16 % 12 % Adjusted net income for the period attributable to shareholders (1)(2) 19,493 13,582 44 % Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted (1)(2) 0.51 0.36 42 % Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) 26,146 17,214 52 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)(2) 34 % 31 % Cash flows generated by operating activities 10,950 12,567 (13 )% Free Cash Flow (2) 16,306 9,083 80 %

__________ (1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Net income and Net income per share include, and Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share exclude, adjustments related to the Company’s 2022 acquisitions of RotoWire and BonusFinder of $7.4 million, or $0.20 per share. Similarly, these adjustments totaled $6.8 million, or $0.19 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. See “Supplemental Information – Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments. (2) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See “Supplemental Information – Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for reconciliations to the comparable IFRS numbers.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gamb20231115/en U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 877-407-0890 International Dial In: 1 201-389-0918

To access, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at gambling.com/corporate/investors/news-events. Information contained on the Company’s website is not incorporated into this press release.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, Casinos.com and RotoWire.com. Gambling.com Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, and related ratios. See “Supplemental Information – Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable IFRS numbers.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements relating to our expectation of continued growth in the North American market and other established markets, our ability to scale and optimize our media partnerships, the expected benefit from the ramp up of our recently launched media partnership with The Independent for the U.K market, the expected continuation to benefit from near- and long-term opportunities to deliver profitable organic growth, whether our ability to leverage revenue drivers with our business model will continue to increase shareholder value, and our 2023 outlook, are all forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “ongoing,” “future” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially and/or significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are discussed under “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” in Gambling.com Group’s annual report filed on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 23, 2023, and Gambling.com Group’s other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Gambling.com Group disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)



(USD in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table details the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 in the Company’s reporting currency and constant currency.

Reporting Currency Constant Currency Reporting Currency Constant Currency Three Months Ended September 30, Change Change Nine Months Ended September 30, Change Change 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % Revenue 23,458 19,649 19 % 11 % 76,122 55,158 38 % 35 % Cost of sales (2,136 ) (605 ) 253 % 228 % (4,023 ) (2,330 ) 73 % 69 % Gross profit 21,322 19,044 12 % 4 % 72,099 52,828 36 % 34 % Sales and marketing expenses (8,636 ) (8,523 ) 1 % (6 )% (25,644 ) (24,339 ) 5 % 3 % Technology expenses (2,525 ) (1,694 ) 49 % 39 % (7,229 ) (4,556 ) 59 % 55 % General and administrative expenses (4,831 ) (4,686 ) 3 % (4 )% (17,297 ) (14,318 ) 21 % 18 % Movements in credit losses allowance (615 ) (299 ) 106 % 91 % (1,382 ) (898 ) 54 % 51 % Fair value movement on contingent consideration — (3,686 ) (100 )% (100 )% (6,939 ) (6,535 ) 6 % 4 % Operating profit 4,715 156 2922 % 2707 % 13,608 2,182 524 % 510 % Finance income 968 3,093 (69 )% (71 )% 1,674 7,412 (77 )% (78 )% Finance expenses (373 ) (648 ) (42 )% (47 )% (1,356 ) (1,955 ) (31 )% (32 )% Income before tax 5,310 2,601 104 % 90 % 13,926 7,639 82 % 78 % Income tax charge (297 ) (340 ) (13 )% (19 )% (2,040 ) (840 ) 143 % 138 % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders 5,013 2,261 122 % 106 % 11,886 6,799 75 % 71 % Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translating foreign currencies (2,777 ) (5,961 ) (53 )% (57 )% (2,085 ) (13,888 ) (85 )% (85 )% Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders 2,236 (3,700 ) 160 % 156 % 9,801 (7,089 ) 238 % 235 %

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (USD in thousands) SEPTEMBER 30,

2023 DECEMBER 31,

2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 823 714 Right-of-use assets 1,557 1,818 Intangible assets 88,505 88,521 Deferred compensation cost — 29 Deferred tax asset 6,113 5,832 Total non-current assets 96,998 96,914 Current assets Trade and other receivables 17,600 12,222 Inventories — 75 Cash and cash equivalents 26,884 29,664 Total current assets 44,484 41,961 Total assets 141,482 138,875 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital — — Capital reserve 74,166 63,723 Treasury shares (1,107 ) (348 ) Share options and warrants reserve 6,597 4,411 Foreign exchange translation reserve (9,160 ) (7,075 ) Retained earnings 38,284 26,398 Total equity 108,780 87,109 Non-current liabilities Other payables — 290 Deferred consideration — 4,774 Contingent consideration — 11,297 Lease liability 1,250 1,518 Deferred tax liability 2,171 2,179 Total non-current liabilities 3,421 20,058 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 6,655 6,342 Deferred income 2,543 1,692 Deferred consideration 17,882 2,800 Contingent consideration — 19,378 Other liability 290 226 Lease liability 571 554 Income tax payable 1,340 716 Total current liabilities 29,281 31,708 Total liabilities 32,702 51,766 Total equity and liabilities 141,482 138,875

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (USD in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities Income before tax 5,310 2,601 13,926 7,639 Finance income, net (596 ) (2,445 ) (318 ) (5,457 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 495 1,780 1,520 5,558 Movements in credit loss allowance 615 299 1,382 898 Fair value movement on contingent consideration — 3,686 6,939 6,535 Share-based payment expense 696 791 2,790 2,400 Warrants repurchased — — — (800 ) Income tax paid 26 (33 ) (1,763 ) (816 ) Payment of contingent consideration — — (4,621 ) — Payment of deferred consideration (2,897 ) — (2,897 ) — Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital 3,649 6,679 16,958 15,957 Changes in working capital Trade and other receivables (5,235 ) (2,292 ) (7,127 ) (4,931 ) Trade and other payables 858 1,235 1,044 1,541 Inventories 13 — 75 — Cash flows (used in ) generated by operating activities (715 ) 5,622 10,950 12,567 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (90 ) (108 ) (294 ) (350 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (514 ) (618 ) (1,868 ) (3,134 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired — — — (23,411 ) Interest received from bank deposits 90 — 169 — Payment of deferred consideration (2,543 ) — (4,933 ) — Payment of contingent consideration — — (5,557 ) — Cash flows used in investing activities (3,057 ) (726 ) (12,483 ) (26,895 ) Cash flows from financing activities Exercise of share options 106 — 106 — Treasury shares acquired — — (759 ) — Interest payment attributable to third party borrowings — (239 ) — (359 ) Interest payment attributable to deferred consideration settled — — (110 ) — Principal paid on lease liability (105 ) (75 ) (304 ) (240 ) Interest paid on lease liability (40 ) (47 ) (127 ) (142 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (39 ) (361 ) (1,194 ) (741 ) Net movement in cash and cash equivalents (3,811 ) 4,535 (2,727 ) (15,069 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 31,312 31,102 29,664 51,047 Net foreign exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (616 ) (545 ) (53 ) (886 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 26,884 35,092 26,884 35,092

Earnings Per Share

Below is a reconciliation of basic and diluted earnings per share as presented in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period specified, stated in USD thousands, except per share amounts:

Three Months Ended September 30, Reporting Currency Change Constant Currency Change Nine Months Ended September 30, Reporting Currency Change Constant Currency Change 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders 5,013 2,261 122 % 106 % 11,886 6,799 75 % 71 % Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, basic 37,402,935 36,467,299 3 % 3 % 36,988,690 35,613,073 4 % 4 % Net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic 0.13 0.06 117 % 86 % 0.32 0.19 68 % 65 % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders 5,013 2,261 122 % 106 % 11,886 6,799 75 % 71 % Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, diluted 38,711,429 37,289,010 4 % 4 % 38,176,200 37,324,222 2 % 2 % Net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted 0.13 0.06 117 % 86 % 0.31 0.18 72 % 68 %

Supplemental Information

Rounding

We have made rounding adjustments to some of the figures included in the discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses several financial measures, both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business and for making operational decisions.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as net income attributable to equity holders excluding the fair value gain or loss related to contingent consideration, unwinding of deferred consideration, and certain employee bonuses related to acquisitions. Adjusted net income per diluted share is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as adjusted net income attributable to equity holders divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are useful to our management as a measure of comparative performance from period to period as these measures remove the effect of the fair value gain or loss related to the contingent consideration, unwinding of deferred consideration, and certain employee bonuses, all associated with our acquisitions, during the limited period where these items are incurred. We expect to incur gains or losses related to the contingent consideration and expenses related to the unwinding of deferred consideration and employee bonuses until December 2023. See Note 5 of the consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 for a description of the contingent and deferred considerations associated with our acquisitions.

Below is a reconciliation to Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders and Adjusted net income per share, diluted from net income for the period attributable to the equity holders and net income per share attributed to ordinary shareholders, diluted as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and for the period specified stated in the Company’s reporting currency and constant currency:

Reporting Currency Constant Currency Reporting Currency Constant Currency Three months ended September 30, Change Change Nine Months Ended September 30, Change Change 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % Revenue 23,458 19,649 19 % 11 % 76,122 55,158 38 % 35 % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders 5,013 2,261 122 % 106 % 11,886 6,799 75 % 71 % Net income margin 21 % 12 % 16 % 12 % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders 5,013 2,261 122 % 106 % 11,886 6,799 75 % 71 % Fair value movement on contingent consideration (1) — 3,686 (100 )% (100 )% 6,939 6,535 6 % 4 % Unwinding of deferred consideration (1) 316 88 259 % 233 % 425 248 71 % 68 % Employees’ bonuses related to acquisition(1) 78 — 100 % 100 % 243 — 100 % 100 % Adjusted net income for the period attributable to shareholders 5,407 6,035 (10 )% (17 )% 19,493 13,582 44 % 40 % Net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic 0.13 0.06 117 % 86 % 0.32 0.19 68 % 65 % Effect of adjustments for fair value movements on contingent consideration, basic 0.00 0.10 (100 )% (100 )% 0.19 0.18 6 % — % Effect of adjustments for unwinding on deferred consideration, basic 0.01 0.01 — % — % 0.01 0.01 — % — % Effect of adjustments for bonuses related to acquisition, basic 0.00 0.00 — % — % 0.01 0.00 100 % 100 % Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic 0.14 0.17 (12 )% (22 )% 0.53 0.38 39 % 36 % Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 0.13 0.06 117 % 86 % 0.31 0.18 72 % 68 % Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted 0.14 0.16 (13 )% (18 )% 0.51 0.36 42 % 38 %

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Peter McGough, Gambling.com Group, [email protected]

Richard Land, Norberto Aja, JCIR, [email protected], 212-835-8500

Media: Eddie Motl, Gambling.com Group, [email protected]

Read full story here