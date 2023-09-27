Gambling.com Group Ready for Launch of Online Sports Betting in Kentucky with BetKentucky.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that it is ready to provide marketing services to licensed online sports betting operators in the state of Kentucky as legal online sports betting goes live on Thursday, September 28, 2023.





The Group launched BetKentucky.com in April 2022 ahead of the legal online sports betting market in Kentucky going live to help sports bettors find trusted, comprehensive and up-to-date information on sports betting and legislative updates in the Bluegrass State. With seven approved online sportsbook operators available on day one — and one more expected at a later date — access to comparison websites like BetKentucky.com enables consumers to read expert reviews of all legal sportsbooks in the state to help them choose their best option.

Through its portfolio of informational websites, Gambling.com Group helps operators acquire players, reducing their reliance on more intrusive forms of advertising. In addition to BetKentucky.com, the Group is ready to help licensed online gambling operators in Kentucky with its national and international websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, BonusFinder.com and USAToday.com, through its media partnership with Gannett Co. Inc., as well as with the Lexington Herald-Leader (at Kentucky.com) via its media partnership with The McClatchy Company and the Louisville Courier Journal (at Courier-Journal.com) via its media partnership with Gannett.

Kentucky — with a population of over three million adults — launched retail sports betting in the state on September 7, with Governor Andy Beshear announcing brick-and-mortar sportsbooks posted a handle of over $4.5 million after the first two weekends. BetKentucky.com in late July commissioned a survey, reporting that 42% of Kentucky adults say they are “very likely” or “likely” to bet on sports once it is legalized. Kentucky has a strong college sporting history with college teams at the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and others receiving undivided attention from fans across the state.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Kentucky has been one of the quickest states to launch sports betting after legislative approval, and the Bluegrass State is taking the right approach by keeping the barriers to entry low and allowing a variety of operators to enter the market. We believe that this will foster competition and ultimately benefit consumers as the operators with the best products rise to the top. Kentucky has a rich sporting tradition, and Gambling.com Group is excited to help guide and educate sports bettors in the state to get the most out of their online sports betting experience.”

“Kentucky allowing sportsbooks to take legal sports bets just as the NFL season is kicking off and with the MLB postseason on the horizon is a huge win for sports bettors in the state,” said Caroline Smart, Vice President at Gambling.com Group. “The competitive marketplace in Kentucky will guarantee plenty of choices and opportunities for customers, who can count on our dedicated websites that feature trusted, comprehensive and up-to-date information on sports betting as well as reviews of the legal sportsbooks to provide them all of the resources needed to navigate these exciting times.”

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com and Casinos.com. The Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

