Gambling.com Group Launches All-New Casinos.com

Additional marquee brand for Gambling.com Group’s best-in-class portfolio of branded assets offers further opportunities for growth





CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, announced today the launch of Casinos.com. The new website, the single most desirable domain name in the industry, operates under the same business model as Gambling.com and the Group’s other online gambling information portals. The ultra-premium domain name was acquired by Gambling.com Group in late 2022. Despite being originally registered in 1994, this is the first time a full-service website has been launched with the Casinos.com domain name.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “The addition of Casinos.com to our leading brand portfolio affords us the opportunity to build a new powerhouse international flagship brand alongside Gambling.com, as we leverage our existing teams, technology and expertise. When we rebuilt Gambling.com in 2011 we had to start from scratch and build out all the necessary technology systems to support it. With Casinos.com we were able to leverage our mature platform and start with a focus directly on our users and the Casinos.com product. It is a transformational initiative and strategic priority that we believe will drive significant organic growth as we position Casinos.com as the category-defining brand for the global casino market.”

Casinos.com launches as a premier international online destination for casino players looking to discover and play at the best regulated online casinos across the globe. It features some of the most experienced writers, editors, reviewers and experts in the casino industry, all dedicated to building a trusted source of information for players of all types. The new website offers best-in-class free games that cover all categories of casino games, as well as playing and strategy guides from real casino professionals and informational videos and interviews.

Gambling.com Group has contributed the content from its CasinoSource and SlotSource branded websites to Casinos.com and has retired these brands. Gambling.com Group will initially focus on delivering and optimizing its proven digital business model for Casinos.com. After the digital business reaches scale in the coming years, the Group expects to expand the Casinos.com offering to support players in how they discover, locate and interact with land-based casinos.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. The Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements as to whether Casinos.com will drive significant organic growth and be positioned as the category-defining brand for the global casino market, are all forward looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “ongoing,” “future” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially and/or significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, see the risks and other factors detailed in “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” in Gambling.com Group’s annual report filed on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 23, 2023 and Gambling.com Group’s other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Gambling.com Group disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts

Media:



Jennifer Arapoff, Gambling.com Group, media@gdcgroup.com

Jordan Bieber, 5W Public Relations, gdc@5wpr.com

Investors:



Peter McGough, Gambling.com Group, investors@gdcgroup.com

Richard Land, Norberto Aja, JCIR, GAMB@jcir.com