Gambling.com Group Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 107% to $21.3 Million

2022 Full Year Revenue Increased 81% to $76.5 Million

Ads image

Initiates 2023 Guidance for Revenue of $93-$97 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $32-$36 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year periods ended December 31, 2022.

 

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 vs. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

(in thousands, USD, except per share data, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Change

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

Revenue

21,349

 

 

10,291

 

 

107

%

 

76,507

 

 

42,323

 

 

81

%

Net income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders (1)

(4,409

)

 

867

 

 

(609

)%

 

2,390

 

 

12,453

 

 

(81

)%

Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders, diluted (1)

(0.12

)

 

0.02

 

 

(687

)%

 

0.06

 

 

0.37

 

 

(86

)%

Adjusted net income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders (1)

613

 

 

867

 

 

(29

)%

 

14,195

 

 

12,453

 

 

14

%

Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders, diluted (1)

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

%

 

0.37

 

 

0.37

 

 

%

Adjusted EBITDA

6,855

 

 

2,272

 

 

202

%

 

24,069

 

 

18,356

 

 

31

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32

%

 

22

%

 

 

 

31

%

 

43

%

 

 

Cash flows generated by operating activities

6,188

 

 

1,177

 

 

426

%

 

18,755

 

 

13,997

 

 

34

%

Free Cash Flow

364

 

 

(1,811

)

 

(120

)%

 

9,467

 

 

8,423

 

 

12

%

(1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net income per share is exclusive of, and Net Income and Net Income per share is inclusive of Adjustments related to acquisitions of $5.0 million, or $0.12 per share, and $11.8 million, or $0.31 per share. See “Supplemental Information – Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable IFRS numbers.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Gambling.com Group commented, “We ended 2022 extending our strong record of organic growth with quarterly revenue and Adjusted EBITDA reflecting another quarter of solid growth in our established markets and the continued strong ramp up of our North American operations. Fourth quarter 2022 revenue more than doubled year over year to $21.3 million, while our high-margin operating model helped drive a 202% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $6.9 million. The fourth quarter results reflect a nearly 200% year-over-year and 21% quarterly sequential increase in new depositing customers to 82,000. Our investments in expanding our team, technology, and our portfolio of performance marketing websites continue to drive highly efficient and effective customer acquisition for online gambling operators. These factors, combined with our expansion into five new North American markets last year, helped drive an 81% increase in 2022 full year revenue to $76.5 million, a 31% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA to $24.1 million, and Free Cash Flow of $9.5 million.

“Gambling.com Group’s 364% year-over-year increase in fourth quarter North American revenue to $10.0 million reflects the continued benefit from strong performance in our newest markets, including solid results from our November launch in Maryland. Further, we have seen great performance out of the gate from our Ohio launch in January and our launch in Massachusetts earlier this month. Complementing our North American growth, we also continue to demonstrate the value and benefits of our performance marketing platform in the U.K. and Ireland, where we have operated for nearly ten years, as we generated a 54% year-over-year revenue growth to $8.1 million, an all-time record for the fourth consecutive quarter.

“Gambling.com Group is positioned for continued growth in 2023 and beyond as we strategically leverage our technology and portfolio of websites which this year will include the launch of the brand new Casinos.com website. Our previously announced media partnerships with McClatchy and Gannett also position us to further deliver on our growth expectations and for our clients. We expect to generate strong organic growth in 2023 despite no current expectations for any additional North American markets coming online. By leveraging our high-yielding operating model to drive consistent profitability, we are confident that the Company can continue to drive near- and long-term growth and further enhance value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Recent Business Highlights

  • North American revenue grew 364% to $10.0 million
  • Delivered more than 82,000 new depositing customers
  • Successfully launched operations in Maryland
  • Acquired ultra-premium domain name Casinos.com
  • Repurchased 38,708 ordinary shares for an average price of $8.98 per share
  • Won the EGR Sports Affiliate of the Year award
  • Since the start of the year, launched operations in Ohio and Massachusetts
  • In February, entered into a strategic media partnership with Gannett Co., Inc., publisher of USA TODAY

Elias Mark, Chief Financial Officer of Gambling.com Group, added, “Our leading technology, domain names and websites, successful entry into new markets, and strong value proposition to our customers drove a more than 133% increase in new depositing customers in 2022, and yet another year of industry-leading revenue growth with continued strong profitability and cash generation. Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering profitable growth and consistent positive operating cash flow. With our strong operating cash-flow and balance sheet, we have the financial flexibility to continue making return-focused investments in our business to deliver increased scale and attractive top-line and cashflow growth – all while maintaining strong profitability.”

2023 Outlook

The Company initiates full year 2023 guidance for revenue of $93 million to $97 million, and for Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million to $36 million. The Company’s guidance assumes:

  • No anticipation of going live in any additional North American markets for the balance of 2023
  • No benefit from any new acquisitions
  • New investments throughout 2023 for the development of Casinos.com as well as to service media partners including Gannett
  • An average EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.075 throughout 2023.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

 

Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Webcast:

 

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gamb20230323/en

U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:

 

877-407-0890

International Dial In:

 

+1-201-389-0918

To access, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available within the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at gambling.com/corporate/investors/news-events. Information contained on the Company’s website is not incorporated into this press release.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group:) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. Gambling.com Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, and related ratios. See “Supplemental Information – Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable IFRS numbers.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements relating to our belief of our ability to perform at the start of new U.S. state launches, the success of our media partnerships, the success of our new domains, repurchase of ordinary shares, and our 2023 outlook, are all forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “ongoing,” “future” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially and/or significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are discussed under “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” in Gambling.com Group’s annual report filed on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 23, 2023, and Gambling.com Group’s other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Gambling.com Group disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table details the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 in the Company’s reporting currency and constant currency.

 

 

Reporting Currency

 

Constant Currency

 

Reporting Currency

 

Constant Currency

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Change

 

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

 

Change

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Change

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

 

2021

 

%

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

 

2021

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

21,349

 

 

10,291

 

 

107

%

 

9,188

 

 

132

%

 

76,507

 

 

42,323

 

 

81

%

 

37,746

 

 

103

%

Cost of sales

(629

)

 

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

100

%

 

(2,959

)

 

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

100

%

Gross profit

20,720

 

 

10,291

 

 

101

%

 

9,188

 

 

126

%

 

73,548

 

 

42,323

 

 

74

%

 

37,746

 

 

95

%

Sales and marketing expenses

(9,401

)

 

(4,632

)

 

103

%

 

(4,135

)

 

127

%

 

(33,740

)

 

(14,067

)

 

140

%

 

(12,546

)

 

169

%

Technology expenses

(2,208

)

 

(1,190

)

 

86

%

 

(1,062

)

 

108

%

 

(6,764

)

 

(3,947

)

 

71

%

 

(3,520

)

 

92

%

General and administrative expenses

(5,201

)

 

(3,877

)

 

34

%

 

(3,461

)

 

50

%

 

(19,519

)

 

(13,014

)

 

50

%

 

(11,607

)

 

68

%

Movements in credit losses allowance and write-offs

102

 

 

31

 

 

229

%

 

28

 

 

264

%

 

(796

)

 

97

 

 

(921

)%

 

87

 

 

(1015

)%

Fair value movement on contingent consideration

(4,317

)

 

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

100

%

 

(10,852

)

 

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

100

%

Operating profit

(305

)

 

623

 

 

(149

)%

 

558

 

 

(155

)%

 

1,877

 

 

11,392

 

 

(84

)%

 

10,160

 

 

(82

)%

Finance income

 

 

1,145

 

 

(100

)%

 

780

 

 

(100

)%

 

2,322

 

 

2,581

 

 

(10

)%

 

2,302

 

 

1

%

Finance expenses

(4,434

)

 

(457

)

 

870

%

 

(166

)

 

2571

%

 

(1,299

)

 

(1,809

)

 

(28

)%

 

(1,613

)

 

(19

)%

Income before tax

(4,739

)

 

1,311

 

 

(461

)%

 

1,172

 

 

(504

)%

 

2,900

 

 

12,164

 

 

(76

)%

 

10,849

 

 

(73

)%

Income tax (charge) credit

330

 

 

(444

)

 

(174

)%

 

(396

)

 

(183

)%

 

(510

)

 

289

 

 

(276

)%

 

258

 

 

(298

)%

Net income for the period attributable to shareholders

(4,409

)

 

867

 

 

(609

)%

 

776

 

 

(668

)%

 

2,390

 

 

12,453

 

 

(81

)%

 

11,107

 

 

(78

)%

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translating foreign currencies

9,095

 

 

(1,825

)

 

(598

)%

 

(1,629

)

 

(658

)%

 

(4,793

)

 

(4,812

)

 

0

%

 

(4,292

)

 

12

%

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders

4,686

 

 

(958

)

 

(589

)%

 

(853

)

 

(649

)%

 

(2,403

)

 

7,641

 

 

(131

)%

 

6,815

 

 

(135

)%

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands)

 

 

DECEMBER 31,

2022

 

DECEMBER 31,

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Property and equipment

714

 

 

569

 

Right-of-use assets

1,818

 

 

1,465

 

Intangible assets

88,521

 

 

25,419

 

Deferred compensation cost

29

 

 

 

Deferred tax asset

5,832

 

 

7,028

 

Total non-current assets

96,914

 

 

34,481

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Trade and other receivables

12,222

 

 

5,497

 

Inventories

75

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

29,664

 

 

51,047

 

Total current assets

41,961

 

 

56,544

 

Total assets

138,875

 

 

91,025

 

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

 

Capital reserve

63,723

 

 

55,953

 

Treasury shares

(348

)

 

 

Share options and warrants reserve

4,411

 

 

2,442

 

Foreign exchange translation reserve

(7,075

)

 

(2,282

)

Retained earnings

26,398

 

 

23,796

 

Total equity

87,109

 

 

79,909

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Other payables

290

 

 

 

Deferred consideration

4,774

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

11,297

 

 

 

Lease liability

1,518

 

 

1,286

 

Deferred tax liability

2,179

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

20,058

 

 

1,286

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

6,342

 

 

3,291

 

Deferred income

1,692

 

 

 

Deferred consideration

2,800

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

19,378

 

 

 

Other liability

226

 

 

 

Borrowings and accrued interest

 

 

5,944

 

Lease liability

554

 

 

393

 

Income tax payable

716

 

 

202

 

Total current liabilities

31,708

 

 

9,830

 

Total liabilities

51,766

 

 

11,116

 

Total equity and liabilities

138,875

 

 

91,025

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before tax

(4,739

)

 

1,311

 

 

2,900

 

 

12,164

 

Finance (income) expenses, net

4,434

 

 

(688

)

 

(1,023

)

 

(772

)

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

1,401

 

 

600

 

 

6,959

 

 

2,401

 

Movements in credit loss allowance and write-offs

(102

)

 

(31

)

 

796

 

 

(97

)

Fair value movement on contingent consideration

4,317

 

 

 

 

10,852

 

 

 

Share option charge

814

 

 

529

 

 

3,214

 

 

1,995

 

Warrants repurchased

 

 

 

 

(800

)

 

 

Income tax paid

(628

)

 

(807

)

 

(1,444

)

 

(2,092

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

70

 

Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital

5,497

 

 

914

 

 

21,454

 

 

13,669

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade and other receivables

(907

)

 

193

 

 

(5,838

)

 

(549

)

Trade and other payables

1,673

 

 

70

 

 

3,214

 

 

877

 

Inventories

(75

)

 

 

 

(75

)

 

 

Cash flows generated by operating activities

6,188

 

 

1,177

 

 

18,755

 

 

13,997

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

 

(78

)

 

(330

)

 

(305

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(5,824

)

 

(2,910

)

 

(8,958

)

 

(5,269

)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(23,411

)

 

 

Cash flows used in investing activities

(5,824

)

 

(2,988

)

 

(32,699

)

 

(5,574

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issue of ordinary shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,060

 

Equity issue costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,150

)

Treasury shares acquired

(348

)

 

 

 

(348

)

 

 

Repayment of borrowings

(6,000

)

 

 

 

(6,000

)

 

 

Interest paid

(99

)

 

(124

)

 

(458

)

 

(509

)

Principal paid on lease liability

(75

)

 

(66

)

 

(315

)

 

(225

)

Interest paid on lease liability

(47

)

 

(45

)

 

(189

)

 

(188

)

Cash flows (used in) generated by financing activities

(6,569

)

 

(235

)

 

(7,310

)

 

34,988

 

Net movement in cash and cash equivalents

(6,205

)

 

(2,046

)

 

(21,254

)

 

43,411

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

35,092

 

 

53,160

 

 

51,047

 

 

8,225

 

Net foreign exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

777

 

 

(67

)

 

(129

)

 

(589

)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

29,664

 

 

51,047

 

 

29,664

 

 

51,047

 

Earnings Per Share

Below is a reconciliation of basic and diluted earnings per share as presented in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period specified (USD in thousands, except share amounts, unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Reporting

Currency

Change

 

Constant

Currency

Change

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Reporting

Currency

Change

 

Constant

Currency

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

 

%

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

 

%

Net income for the period attributable to shareholders

(4,409

)

 

867

 

(609

)%

 

(668

)%

 

2,390

 

12,453

 

(81

)%

 

(78

)%

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, basic

36,467,603

 

 

33,806,422

 

8

%

 

8

%

 

35,828,204

 

30,886,559

 

(16

)%

 

(16

)%

Net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic

(0.12

)

 

0.03

 

(500

)%

 

(700

)%

 

0.07

 

0.40

 

(83

)%

 

(81

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income for the period attributable to shareholders

(4,409

)

 

867

 

(609

)%

 

(668

)%

 

2,390

 

12,453

 

(81

)%

 

(78

)%

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, diluted

38,242,898

 

 

36,712,375

 

4

%

 

4

%

 

38,212,108

 

33,746,536

 

(13

)%

 

(13

)%

Net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted

(0.12

)

 

0.02

 

(700

)%

 

(700

)%

 

0.06

 

0.37

 

(84

)%

 

(82

)%

Supplemental Information

Rounding

We have made rounding adjustments to some of the figures included in the discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses several financial measures, both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business and for making operational decisions.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings excluding interest, income tax (charge) credit, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the effect of non-recurring items, significant non-cash items, share-based payment expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), fair value of contingent consideration, and other items that our board of directors believes do not reflect the underlying performance of the business including acquisition related expenses, such as acquisition related costs and bonuses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS measure defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful to our management team as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as those measures remove the effect of items not directly resulting from our core operations including effects that are generated by differences in capital structure, depreciation, tax effects and non-recurring events.

While we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as tools to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, we do not believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are substitutes for, or superior to, the information provided by IFRS results. As such, the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. The primary limitations associated with the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as compared to IFRS results are that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as we define them may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry and that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may exclude financial information that some investors may consider important in evaluating our performance.

Below is a reconciliation to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from net income for the period attributable to the equity holders as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and for the period specified:

 

Three Months

Ended December 31,

 

Reporting

Currency

Change

 

Constant

Currency

Change

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Reporting

Currency

Change

 

Constant

Currency

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

 

%

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

 

%

 

(in thousands USD,

unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands USD,

unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net income for the period attributable to shareholders

(4,409

)

 

867

 

 

(609

)%

 

(668

)%

 

2,390

 

 

12,453

 

 

(81

)%

 

(78

)%

Add back (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expenses on borrowings and lease liability

150

 

 

164

 

 

(8

)%

 

3

%

 

646

 

 

668

 

 

(3

)%

 

8

%

Income tax charge (credit)

(330

)

 

444

 

 

(174

)%

 

(183

)%

 

510

 

 

(289

)

 

(276

)%

 

(298

)%

Depreciation expense

43

 

 

52

 

 

(17

)%

 

(7

)%

 

190

 

 

176

 

 

8

%

 

21

%

Amortization expense

1,358

 

 

548

 

 

148

%

 

178

%

 

6,769

 

 

2,225

 

 

204

%

 

241

%

EBITDA

(3,188

)

 

2,075

 

 

(254

)%

 

(272

)%

 

10,505

 

 

15,233

 

 

(31

)%

 

(23

)%

Share option charge

814

 

 

529

 

 

54

%

 

72

%

 

3,214

 

 

1,995

 

 

61

%

 

81

%

Fair value movement on contingent consideration

4,317

 

 

 

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

10,852

 

 

 

 

100

%

 

100

%

Unwinding of deferred consideration

77

 

 

 

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

325

 

 

 

 

100

%

 

100

%

Foreign currency translation gains (losses), net

4,293

 

 

(874

)

 

(591

)%

 

(650

)%

 

(2,097

)

 

(1,540

)

 

36

%

 

53

%

Other finance results

(86

)

 

22

 

 

(491

)%

 

(530

)%

 

103

 

 

100

 

 

3

%

 

16

%

Accounting and legal fees related to offering

 

 

 

 

%

 

0

%

 

 

 

963

 

 

(100

)%

 

(100

)%

Employee bonuses related to the offering

 

 

 

 

%

 

0

%

 

 

 

1,085

 

 

(100

)%

 

(100

)%

Acquisition related costs (1)

 

 

520

 

 

(100

)%

 

100

%

 

539

 

 

520

 

 

4

%

 

16

%

Employees’ bonuses related to acquisition

628

 

 

 

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

628

 

 

 

 

100

%

 

100

%

Adjusted EBITDA

6,855

 

 

2,272

 

 

202

%

 

323

%

 

24,069

 

 

18,356

 

 

31

%

 

47

%

 

(1) The acquisition costs are related to the business combinations of the Group.

Below is the Adjusted EBITDA Margin calculation for the period specified stated in the Company’s reporting currency and constant currency:

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Reporting

Currency

Change

 

Constant

Currency

Change

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Reporting

Currency

Change

 

Constant

Currency

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

 

%

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

 

%

 

(in thousands, USD, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, USD, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Revenue

21,349

 

 

10,291

 

 

107

%

 

132

%

 

76,507

 

 

42,323

 

 

81

%

 

103

%

Adjusted EBITDA

6,855

 

 

2,272

 

 

202

%

 

323

%

 

24,069

 

 

18,356

 

 

31

%

 

47

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32

%

 

22

%

 

 

 

 

 

31

%

 

43

%

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Investors:

Peter McGough, Gambling.com Group, investors@gdcgroup.com
Richard Land, Norberto Aja, JCIR, GAMB@jcir.com, 212-835-8500

Media:
Jennifer Arapoff, Gambling.com Group, media@gdcgroup.com
Jordan Bieber, 5W Public Relations, gdc@5wpr.com

Read full story here

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now