Gallup Welcomes William Kruse Back as General Counsel

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gallup, the global analytics and advisory firm, today announced the return of William Kruse as General Counsel. Kruse rejoins Gallup after nearly five years serving as Deputy General Counsel for CFA Institute.





William Kruse is a seasoned legal professional with a distinguished career in military and civilian roles. Prior to his time at CFA Institute, Kruse served as Gallup’s senior counsel for the public sector division contracting in the firm’s DC headquarters and as their prior Chief Compliance Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome William back to Gallup,” said Gallup CEO Jon Clifton. “William’s extensive legal experience and deep understanding of our business will be invaluable as we navigate the complex legal landscape and continue to grow and succeed.”

Kruse’s return comes at a pivotal time for Gallup as the organization tackles some of the biggest challenges facing a changing world. Gallup is increasingly advising corporations, non-profits, NGOs, and governments on how to use advanced analytics to solve their most pressing problems.

“I am excited to be back at Gallup and to be part of such a talented and dedicated team,” said Kruse. “A highly focused and tactical legal team which actively partners with business is essential to Gallup’s ability to help its clients navigate an increasingly complex and regulated world.”

Prior to Gallup, Kruse was also a trial and appellate counsel at a boutique railroad and maritime trial firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. Kruse is a graduate of Florida International University College of Law and the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Business.

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 85 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

