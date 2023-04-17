G2 Spring 2023 Report Names ZoomInfo No. 1 Across 11 Categories Including Buyer Intent and Website Visitor Identification

The go-to-market platform recognized as a leader in 142 categories for its best-in-class solutions

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has earned 142 Leader badges across G2’s Spring 2023 reports.

Altogether, the company received 193 awards in the G2 Spring 2023 reports, which also include G2’s Momentum Reports and Index Reports. ZoomInfo’s products secured No. 1 grid rankings in 11 categories, including: Buyer Intent Data, Website Visitor Identification, Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, Lead Intelligence, Email Verification, and Data Quality.

“Our platform backed by our best-in-class data continues to lead the way in helping our customers unlock insights, engage customers, and grow faster,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “Our high rankings in this quarter’s reports show how we’re helping companies hit their full revenue potential at a time when everyone is being asked to do more with less.”

ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in nine different sections. For the ninth straight quarter, it led the Enterprise grids for Sales Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, and Lead Intelligence. Also of note:

In total, ZoomInfo’s products appeared 111 times, spanning 90 grids across 26 unique categories.

ZoomInfo set a company record with 31 top product ratings.

ZoomInfo placed No. 1 in its debut on the Enterprise grid for Website Visitor Identification.

ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the Overall and Mid-Market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 21st consecutive quarter, dating back to Spring 2018.

OperationsOS appeared on nine grids, including the top placement in the Overall and Mid-Market grids for Data Quality.

Chorus by ZoomInfo earned 15 Leader badges across 16 grids, including Conversation Intelligence and Sales Coaching.

The following customer reviews contributed to ZoomInfo’s category leadership across G2:

“We included [MarketingOS] in our ZoomInfo solution suite because it allows us to create targeted display content for in-market accounts while also delivering personalized chat experiences for site visitors who match our ideal customer. This truly connected experience helps us deliver the right content and the right experience at the right time.” – Marketing Director, Mid-Market User

“I would say the two biggest things for me are intent tracking and being able to find prospects’ phone numbers. Nothing is more frustrating than not having contact info for a target account, but that’s where ZoomInfo comes in. It is not often that my target accounts do not have accurate contact data.” – Security Automation Specialist, Mid-Market User

“Probably the best feature is the intent data. ZoomInfo lets you search a large, validated database of companies and contacts by topics they are actively researching. Zoominfo SalesOS does a good job of helping us identify relevant prospects who are more likely to be receptive to our offers.” – Marketing Director, Small Business User

“What I like best about ZoomInfo SalesOS is that I can look up multiple contacts for a prospect that I am going after. The tool is easy to use and seamless. It not only provides contacts across all departments, but it lists their title, email and phone number, all in one location. The huge upside to this, is that it saves me time and prevents me from having to use multiple resources to run down the contacts I want to reach out to.” – Enterprise Lead Development Specialist, Enterprise User

The Spring 2023 Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithms, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores how best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow.

