G2 Sees Continued Growth in 2022, Reaching 2 Million Software Reviews

During its 10th year in business, the world’s largest software marketplace continues momentum with launch of Market Intelligence solution and 27% employee growth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, today reports strong growth and innovation in 2022 – its 10th year in business – on the heels of a record 2021.

2 million reviews power world’s largest software marketplace

As software buyers increasingly turn to real customer feedback to inform their research and purchasing decisions, G2’s marketplace has continued to experience rapid growth. Today, 80 million buyers visit G2 annually – which features 2 million trusted and verified reviews on more than 145,000 software products and services in 2,100 different categories.

While the reviews on G2 are helpful to software buyers, they also play a role in contributing to the greater good. Through its G2 Gives program – incentivizing honest reviews for charitable donations – more than $900,000 has now been donated to G2’s 12 pillar organizations. The company innovated its reviews approach too, offering 100 unique NFTs for those reviewing cryptocurrency or blockchain software products on G2.

With growing employee and customer bases, G2 continues to be recognized for its workplace culture and growth trajectory

G2’s marketplace isn’t the only area that expanded in 2022. As the company saw an uptick in demand for its data-driven offerings – across Marketing Solutions, G2 Track, and G2 Investor Solutions – G2 added 588 customers over the past year.

At the same time, G2 expanded its global workforce to 700 employees – a 27% increase since 2021. This included several key hires, including Eunice Buhler as VP and Head of Legal, and Roger Valade as SVP of Engineering.

With the company’s continued focus on its employees and customers, G2 was recognized by nine different awards in 2022, including Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers, Inc. 5000, Inc. Best Workplaces, BuiltIn LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500, among others.

“We’ve been steadfast in our vision of G2 being the place you go for software, whether you’re buying, using, selling, or investing in it,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO of G2. “This has allowed us to experience the growth we did in 2022, even amid an uncertain economic environment. We’ve focused on growing efficiently and delivering unmatched value to our customers – rooted in real user feedback data not found elsewhere in the market.”

New innovations and integrations help software companies cater to their customers

As software companies seek to understand their customers and optimize the buying journey, they turn to G2’s Marketing Solutions. To provide even greater value to customers, G2 announced a slew of new partner integrations – with Microsoft, ZoomInfo, 6sense, Delighted, and Chili Piper – as well as new offerings, including:

G2 Market Intelligence: The interactive dashboard translates the millions of data points collected on G2 into actionable insights about companies’ products, competitors, and customer preferences to inform smarter go-to-market decisions.

G2 Product Suites: The one-stop shop for a software company’s specific software suite, platform, or cloud offering on G2 provides a new way to go to market more holistically, offering enterprise buyers a more streamlined research journey.

G2 Partner Hub: A single place to house G2’s library of 40+ software integrations and partnerships aims to help B2B teams leverage G2 products across a multitude of functions.

Data-driven research fueled a year of a thought leadership, software analysis, and industry collaboration

Based on authentic reviews and a unique algorithm that calculates Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores, G2 produced a wealth of research in 2022. The company announced winners of its 2022 Best Software Awards, published 37,517 reports as part of its quarterly Market Report distribution, and forecasted 2023 digital trends.

Additionally, G2 revealed its 2022 Software Buyer Behavior Report, based on findings from a survey of more than 1,000 global software decision makers. The company partnered with other organizations and firms too – including BCG, Bowery Capital, Chiefmartec and Martech Tribe, and GTM Partners – to power their insights with unique data from G2’s marketplace.

G2 also brought its research to the broader SaaS community at industry conferences, like Web Summit, SaaStr Annual, and SaaStock, as well as its own events: G2 Live: Chicago Summer Social, G2 Live: APAC, and Reach – which had over 2,000 virtual registrants from 60+ countries.

G2 will continue its customer-feedback driven research into 2023, starting with Best Software Awards in February and Spring 2023 Reports in March. Visit the G2 newsroom for our latest updates.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

