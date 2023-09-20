 G2 Recognizes Quorum as The Leader in Public Affairs Software

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quorum, the best-in-class public affairs software provider, today announces it has been named the leader in public affairs software by G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace. Products in the Leader quadrant of the Grid® Report are rated highest by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.









G2 uses three key criteria for ranking leaders in a given category — user experience, setup, and support. Overall, 91% of reviewers gave Quorum four or more stars, making it the only solution in the Leader category.

In a breakdown by market segments and industries, Quorum also topped the charts. Quorum is the number one public affairs and advocacy software for enterprise companies, small businesses, and nonprofits.

“From Quorum’s beginning, we’ve prioritized customer experience because we know that software is only as good as a person’s ability to use it,” said CEO Alex Wirth. “Because of our strong relationships with customers, we have a great feedback loop that helps us consistently innovate in our product suite in ways that best align to users’ needs.”

Organizations leveraging Quorum benefit from an all-in-one platform where users can get the data they need and execute their public affairs strategy. Below are a few of their reviews:

An enterprise public affairs professional said: “It is easy to find information quickly and in one place. The tabbed page layouts and relational datasets make it easy to get a well-rounded view of all public affairs information with a few clicks. Furthermore, the custom fields make it very customizable (particularly when it comes to mail merge fields).”

A small-business CEO shared the best part of Quorum is: “The ability to custom tag my contacts and organizations, as well as manage communications with those stakeholders. We use Outbox most frequently to relay important information.”

An enterprise grassroots advocacy professional said: “Launching grassroots campaigns is easy and fast. A powerful campaign, from the concept to the technical operations, can be launched within 24 hours.”

A mid-market government affairs professional said: “The user interface makes it easy to analyze data from your advocates and important issues discussed by key stakeholders and legislators. Syncing up the data side by side allows our team to find gaps in our strategy.”

To see the full grid, visit here.

About Quorum

Quorum is public affairs software that helps you get information and execute strategy, all in one place. Thousands of public affairs professionals use Quorum for their work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and dozens of additional countries. Founded in 2014, Quorum is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with an international office in Brussels. Learn why Quorum is best in class at www.quorum.us.

