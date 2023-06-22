Furby Is Back! Hasbro Announces the Toy’s Iconic Return With a Fresh New Look

Kids Can Discover the Next Generation Furby Available Online Now on Amazon and at All Major Retailers Starting July 15

Furby Features Over 600 Responses, Including Phrases, Songs, Lights and More…

So as Furby Would Say in Furbish – “Dah-No-Lah” [Party Time]!

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The wait is over… the furb-nomenon that took over the world has returned. Today, Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global leader in play, announced that the next era of the cute, cool, and weird Furby interactive toy hits shelves just in time for summer. A new generation of kids can discover their own curious little creature and kindred spirit, that’s sure to be their next BFF. With a history of disrupting pop culture and the toy aisle, Furby reminds kids that they can be their hilarious, wacky, perfectly imperfect selves, because that is what makes them – and the world – a little more special. Furby is available now in two new colors, Purple and Coral, on Amazon and will be at all major retailers starting July 15.





“Following its craze-inducing launch in 1998, Furby has taken the world by storm, impacting every corner of the culture zeitgeist, from music to television and film,” said Kristin McKay, vp & general manager, Hasbro fashion & preschool. “For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby’s power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave.”

This incredibly interactive toy friend features 5 voice activated modes and over 600 responses to discover, including lights, sounds, and 10 unique songs. Want to speak a secret language that only you and your bestie can understand? Feel like breaking out into a random dance? Need a moment to just pause everything, chill out and recharge? Furby does all of that and so much more. Tell Furby what you want to do with 5 commands – “Dance Party,” “Copy Cat,” “Tell My Fortune,” “Let’s Chill,” or “Lightshow” – for an un-fur-gettable time that matches any mood or vibe.

“Over the past few years, we’ve done a lot of research to understand what kids would want to see in a new Furby,” said Kristin McKay. “Through this research, kids told us that it was important for Furby to be their ultimate best friend – a furry companion to do all the things a BFF would do, like dance to music, share fortunes, meditate, mimic each other in silly voices, and even put on a light show, and that’s exactly what we created.”

Furby also responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles, shaking, and feeding of its pretend Pizza Charm, yum! Kids can care for Furby by feeding them, combing their furhawk, and dressing them up with the included clip-on beads and fashion accessories. Don’t forget to comb and style that iconic fur for even more best friend moments. The more playtime with Furby, the more fun they can unlock.

During a time of major digital disruption in the late 90s, Furby instantly became one of the toy world’s biggest and most iconic launches, with over 40 million units globally in the first three years. With realistic ear wiggles, iconic expressive eyes, and even its own language called Furbish, Furby was more than just a toy… it was a personality meant to make you believe it was alive. It sparked a collector craze which drove auction prices above retail prices and was even banned from the National Security Agency (NSA) premises in Maryland. Furby was cool, cute, and loveably weird – a combination that kids and the world needed. Over the years, Furby has remained a unique symbol of self-expression for fans across the globe due to the immense and growing fandom that has taken Furby from just a toy to an imaginative brand and lifestyle. Early reads from consumers and retailers on this newest iteration of Furby are very positive and show us that fans are just as excited as we are!

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

Crystal Flynn | Hasbro, Inc. | (617) 849-2368 | crystal.flynn@hasbro.com