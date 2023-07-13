Fullstack Academy Appoints New CEO and CMO

Former Chief Financial Officer Nelis Parts to become Chief Executive Officer and Mark Moran appointed as Chief Marketing Officer as the tech bootcamp provider continues to expand its program offerings

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National tech education provider Fullstack Academy today announced the appointment of Nelis Parts as CEO and Mark Moran as CMO. Parts, who formerly served as the CFO, brings a wealth of expertise in managing and overseeing all finance, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, engineering, IT, analytics, and regulatory operations. Moran brings nearly three decades of leadership experience in full-stack marketing, from product to brand and acquisition to retention and lifetime value, as well as corporate development and strategic execution.





The appointments follow Fullstack Academy’s acquisition by global learning platform Simplilearn in late 2022. Since then, the organization has continued the growth of its tech bootcamp portfolio, marked by the launch of new curricula including AI & Machine Learning and Cloud Computing. Additionally, Fullstack Academy has significantly expanded the reach of its existing bootcamps with over 20 university partners, and over 100 programs across the United States.

“It has been very exciting to be part of Fullstack Academy’s success over the past five years, and I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, talented instructors, and trusted partners to continue this momentum,” said Parts. “My goal is to jump into this role seamlessly and continue driving the company’s growth as a leading bootcamp provider by offering the best-in-class and cutting-edge programs in highly sought-after technology fields.”

Parts is a seasoned professional with 20 years of financial expertise and corporate leadership experience. He started at Fullstack Academy in 2018 as the vice president of finance before becoming the CFO in 2021. Prior to Fullstack Academy, he founded Ranger One Group in New York City and served as the CEO for over five years. Before that, he worked in various finance and operational roles at companies such as Alliant International University in San Francisco, Arist Education System in New York, Manufacture New York, Stockbridge Investors/Berkshire Partners in Boston, and Goldman Sachs in New York City and London. He earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Moran most recently served as interim CMO for several early and later-stage startups before joining Fullstack Academy. He also previously served as the CMO for Simplilearn and has held a number of other marketing and entrepreneurial roles throughout his career. He has a bachelor’s degree in government from Pomona College and earned an MBA from Stanford University.

“It has been great to jump back in with Simplilearn, now with Fullstack Academy, helping them extend the reach of their brand across the country,” said Moran. “With fantastic programs and a growing list of university and employer partners, Fullstack Academy has great potential, and I am eager to drive strategic initiatives and explore opportunities for future development.”

“With Nelis and Mark’s extensive background, proven track record of leadership, and existing institutional knowledge, we have complete confidence in their ability to lead the company into its next chapter,” said Krishna Kumar, CEO of Simplilearn. “We are excited to see how their fresh perspective and collaboration with Simplilearn’s leadership will help us work towards our shared mission of training and empowering tech talent worldwide.”

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy, a Simplilearn company, is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers immersive tech bootcamps in a range of in-demand subject areas. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, a software engineering course for women and non-binary students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, University of Illinois Chicago, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is a Blackstone Portfolio company and the world’s #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn’s role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com/.

