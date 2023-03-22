Full Portfolio of Infection Prevention Products Now Communicates with Any Building Automation System Allowing Enterprise-Wide Management of Air, Device, and Surface Disinfection Equipment

SOUTH HILL, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Covid19–Advanced Ultraviolet Systems (AUVS) has announced the release of BARDS, the Building-Automation-Ready Disinfection System. BARDS uses multiple Building Automation System (BAS) communication capabilities to provide central monitoring and management of AUVS’ pathogen-laboratory-proven air, device, and high-touch surface disinfection products. According to company principals, Jim Psihas and David Henderson, BARDS is a significant advancement, allowing employers, building owners and management companies to move closer to providing truly safe work and education environments.





“The threat to one’s personal health and the impact of lost productivity on a company’s bottom line, due to wide-spread cross-contamination, puts the importance of building wellness on par with security and fire protection,” according to Psihas. “In addition to protecting individuals’ well-being, BARDS has the potential to save companies hundreds of thousands of dollars annually by reducing inefficiencies and absenteeism, as well as allowing for the recruitment of top talent, who actively look for safe work environments.”

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global smart building market is projected to reach $328.62-billion by 20291. AUVS’ BARDS is expected to be an indispensable component of this market.

Until now employers and building management companies have faced two obstacles to providing safe environments. The first is few disinfection technology companies offer products to address the three critical areas of contamination: air, surfaces and shared devices. This means even employers and building management companies with the vision to address multiple categories of contamination are left to cobble together disparate solutions from different vendors whose products offer varying degrees of effectiveness.

The second obstacle is that without a Building Automation System option, which most mechanical disinfection devices lack, there is no way to centrally monitor, maintain and improve these systems. “Automated disinfection equipment combined with a building command center and the right sensors will provide a truly intelligent and proactive approach to the health and safety of occupants,” states Henderson.

With BARDS, AUVS has combined its UV-C disinfection products with multiple building automation interfaces to allow for Building Automation Readiness out of the box. This provides integrated air, shared-device and surface disinfection that can be centrally monitored, maintained and improved through any Building Automation System, according to Henderson. The system is designed to benefit large employers, with specific applications in Healthcare, Education, Food Processing, Hospitality, Grow Houses, Manufacturing Plants and Warehouse Distribution Facilities.

About Advanced Ultraviolet Systems

AUVS is a Virginia-based, American design and engineering company established to leverage the significant benefits of UV-C in infection prevention. Its current line includes Air, Device and Surface disinfection products used in more than 700 Hospitals, as well as other industries. AUVS’ team is comprised of PhD physicists, an MD in critical care medicine, mechanical, electrical and software engineers, and experts in advanced lighting solutions.

1 Fortune Business Insights Industry Reports: Smart Building Market, March 2022

