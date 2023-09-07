“Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson,” Sinclair’s Weekly Investigative News Program, Returns for Ninth Season on Sunday, September 10

Attkisson to Host “Full Measure Town Hall with Sharyl Attkisson – The Covid Clots”



Special to Air on September 12

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), today announced “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” will return for its ninth season, beginning on September 10. Hosted by award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson, “Full Measure” focuses on investigative and accountability reporting.





The 30-minute, weekly program airs on Sinclair television stations nationwide on Sunday mornings or live online, with topics ranging from immigration to government waste, national security concerns and whistleblower reports on government abuse and misdeeds.

Season 9 will launch this Sunday with Attkisson and the team reporting on the long-term health effects of Covid, the science, and the physicians and patients seeking solutions.

In addition, Attkisson will host “Full Measure Town Hall with Sharyl Attkisson – The Covid Clots” special on Tuesday, September 12th, which will air across Sinclair television station websites and on YouTube.

“Full Measure” has seen consistent year-to-year audience growth, reaching over 1 million viewers weekly, and 282,00 in the key demographic of P25-54*.

Attkisson, a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting, commented, “Full Measure brings fearless, long-form journalism to audiences seeking fact-based, straightforward reporting. Our show covers topics that are ignored or missed by other news organizations, and we are proud ‘Full Measure’ continues to grow and attract new audiences.”

“Each week, ‘Full Measure’ delivers impactful, accountability reporting, while challenging the status quo. The show’s mission is to provide context and perspective on major issues impacting our viewers, and we are pleased it has continued to resonate,” said Scott Livingston, SVP News, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“Nine seasons…we’re still driven by the stories we tell, and we’re starting this season with one of the most important stories of the thousands we’ve brought to our audience,” said Batt Humphreys, Executive Producer.

“Full Measure” airs on Sinclair television stations on Sunday mornings. Viewers can also watch the show live online.

