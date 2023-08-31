Frontier to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):
What’s happening?
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.
When and where?
The presentation will take place on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 1:50 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.
About Frontier
Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.
Contacts
Investor Contact
Spencer Kurn
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 401-225-0475
spencer.kurn@ftr.com
Media Contact
Chrissy Murray
VP, Corporate Communications
+1 504-952-4225
chrissy.murray@ftr.com