Frontier to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 1:50 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

