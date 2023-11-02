Freshpet Appoints Empower Media to Its Agency Roster

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising–Freshpet, the leading fresh pet food brand in America, has appointed Empower Media, America’s Biggest woman-owned media agency to its roster.





Scott Morris, co-founder and President of Freshpet, said, “Empower Media offers a unique set of capabilities with their business building strategies, sustainability expertise, influencer networks, and marketing science capabilities that will support us as we continue to grow.”

Ashlee Clarke, CEO of Empower Media said; “It’s an honor to collaborate with a trailblazer like Freshpet. Their innovative approach to making the highest-quality fresh products keeps pets healthy and brings joy to pet lovers across the nation.”

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet recipes are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits made sustainably at their USA Kitchens. Thoughtfully prepared, all food is made using natural ingredients, cooking in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet fridges in your local market. Freshpet is available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care taken to source ingredients and make each recipe, to the moment it reaches your home, Freshpet’s integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way they like to run their business.

About Empower Media

Empower is America’s largest woman-owned media agency. We develop proactive partnerships with our clients, quantifying the outcomes which can be delivered by leaning into the mantra of “What If”. By quantifying the outcomes of these opportunities and challenging the status quo, we uncover incremental sources of growth through proprietary technology, to put brands in attention grabbing environments, capturing consumers hearts, minds and wallets. All in service of delivering results today and creating deeper longer-term consumer connections which drives our clients’ business tomorrow. We don’t believe winning today is enough. We believe in owning tomorrow, achieved by a mindset of Grow Fearlessly.

