FOX Weather Expands Distribution to DISH Network and Sling Freestream

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service has expanded its distribution to include DISH Network and Sling Freestream subscribers effective today announced its president Sharri Berg.





In making the announcement Berg said, “As we continue to grow our premium live weather news service, we are thrilled to expand FOX Weather’s reach to include DISH Network and Sling Freestream consumers.”

Launching nationwide to DISH Network on November 29th, FOX Weather will be available on channel 222 on the America’s Top 120, 200 and 250 Packages. Viewers will also have access to the comprehensive weather service through the DISH Anywhere TV app.

Additionally, Sling Freestream will add FOX Weather on the same date. Accessible through the SLING TV app and website, FOX Weather will join Sling Freestream’s lineup which includes over 400 free channels and a library of over 41,000 on-demand titles.

Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has expanded its reach to include platforms such as Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, Cox Communications, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vizio Watchfree+, TuneIn, Plex, Audacy and Astound Broadband. The service continues to be available through FOX Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is on internet-connected TVs via the FOX News app, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Optimum, Cox Communications, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Fire TV Channels, Amazon Freevee, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, DIRECTV STREAM, LG Channels, fuboTV, XUMO Play, Vizio Watchfree+, Audacy and Plex. FOX Weather is also accessible across FTS’s full Diginet footprint, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.

Contacts

FOX News Weather Contacts:



Connor Smith: 212.301.3879 or [email protected]