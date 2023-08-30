FOX News Media’s Stuart Varney & Dana Perino and UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón to Co-Moderate Second Republican Presidential Debate on Sept 27th

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Media’s Stuart Varney & Dana Perino and UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón will co-moderate the second Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election, announced Jay Wallace, President and Executive Editor of FOX News Media and Maria Martinez-Guzman, Executive Vice President of News for UNIVISION Networks.





Broadcast on FOX Business Network (FBN) and UNIVISION from 9-11 PM/ET, the debate will take place on September 27th at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The debate will air in Spanish exclusively on UNIVISION.

In addition to FBN, FOX News Channel (FNC) will simulcast the entire debate from 9-11 PM/ET and FOX Nation will offer a livestream for the platform’s subscribers. FOX News Audio will also provide breaking news coverage throughout the night with insight from FNC reporters and experts and SiriusXM Channel 115 FOX News Headlines 24/7 will broadcast highlights from the debate every 15 minutes. NOTICIAS UNIVISION’s digital audiences will have full coverage of the debate via UnivisionNoticias.com and TelevisaUnivision’s streaming platform, ViX, will also have live coverage on its news channel Noticas 24/7.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “We are very proud to have Stuart Varney and Dana Perino co-moderating the second debate with UNIVISION to provide Americans with a comprehensive view of the qualifying candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president.”

Martinez-Guzman added, “As the number one source of news for the U.S. Hispanic community, NOTICIAS UNIVISION’s participation as co-host of the second 2023 Republican primary debate reflects the journalistic mission of TelevisaUnivision’s news division to provide our audience with fair and balanced information. As in past election cycles, we seek to inform Hispanic voters nationwide about their choices while representing our community’s issues during this election cycle.”

Varney was one of FBN’s original anchors at its inception in 2007 and is the host of Varney & Co., the highest rated market hours program on business television. In addition, he serves as the host of FBN Prime’s American Built, a series that showcases the ingenuity behind some of the country’s most iconic landmarks. Throughout his 45-year television career, Varney has interviewed titans from the tech, pharmaceutical, financial, airline and retail industries. He provided analysis for FBN’s midterm election programming in 2022 and has also contributed to the business team at FNC since 2004.

Perino co-anchors America’s Newsroom and serves as co-host of The Five, the most watched program in cable news. She also recently launched a signature podcast on FOX News Audio called Perino on Politics and co-anchored the pre-show for the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee with Bill Hemmer. Perino has conducted a number of notable exclusive interviews, including with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, among others. Additionally, she has played a prominent role across all of FNC’s major political events throughout her 14-year tenure at the network, most recently contributing to its 2022 midterm election programming as well as the 2020 election season coverage.

Calderón is the first Afro-Latina to anchor an evening newscast for a major broadcast network in the United States. Currently she is co-anchor of UNIVISION’s flagship weekday evening newscast, NOTICIERO UNIVISION as well as UNIVISION’s primetime newsmagazine, AQUÍ Y AHORA. Calderon co-moderated the final debate between Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in March of 2020 and has moderated various forums with presidential and gubernatorial candidates. Throughout her career she has conducted one-on-one interviews with numerous prominent politicians and celebrities, among them President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe, and others.

