FOX News Media’s Second Republican Primary Debate Tops All of Television on Wednesday, September 27th

Second Republican Primary Debate Averaged 9.5 Million Viewers and Nearly 2 Million in A25-54, Outpacing all Broadcast and Cable Programs

Co-Moderated by FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, FOX News Channel’s Dana Perino and UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón, Sept. 27th Outpaces 60% of Debates in 2016 & 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Business Network’s (FBN) Democracy 24: FOX Business Republican Primary Debate was the most-watched program in linear television, digital and streaming last night, averaging 9.5 million viewers and nearly 2 million in A25-54 on FOX News Channel (FNC), FBN and UNIVISION, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.





Co-moderated by FNC’s Dana Perino, co-host of The Five and co-anchor of America’s Newsroom, FBN’s Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney and UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón, the second presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library averaged 9,323,000 viewers and 1,888,000 A25-54 across FOX News Media’s linear channels and UNIVISION. Additionally, last night’s debate outpaced 60% of debates in the 2016 and 2020 cycle.

On FBN, the debate averaged 1,817,000 viewers and 411,000 in A25-54. It was FBN’s highest-rated telecast since 2016. During the debate, the network had an 1,153% percent viewership advantage over CNBC with 1,817,000 total viewers and a 621% advantage in the A25-54 demo with 411,000 viewers.

FNC, which simulcast the debate, delivered 6,693,000 viewers and 1,212,000 in A25-54, outpacing ABC, NBC and CBS across the board and all cable news networks. UNIVISION, which also aired the event, had an audience of 813,000 viewers and 265,000 in A25-54.

FOX News Digital, according to Adobe Analytics, experienced a strong day of engagement across key performance indicators, notching double digit increases in key categories versus the average 2023 weekday. Across all FOX News Digital properties there were 22.8 million minutes watched between 9-11 PM/ET, marking the platform’s third highest day of engagement on the FOX News livestream this year. In terms of page views, FOX News Digital saw over 115 million views for the day. During the debate, FOX News Digital saw 702 thousand video starts, with users averaging 56 minutes per viewer. Across FOX News Digital properties, the debate drove an average minute audience of nearly 200,000 between 9-11 PM/ET.

Additionally, FOX News’ livestream minutes were up 83% percent, video starts were up 65% percent and unique viewers were up 29% from the average 2023 weekday. Compared to the average 2023 weekday for FOX News Digital, overall video starts were up 22%, page views saw a 5% rise and total minutes were up 9%.

On social media, FOX News remained number one in total social engagement among the news competitive set (Facebook, X, Instagram). FNC garnered 384.5K social interactions on Wednesday, which was 75% more total interactions than the nearest news competitor, according to Emplifi.

9-11 PM/ET

FBN: 1,817,000 P2+; 411,000 A25-54

FNC: 6,693,000 P2+; 1,212,000 A25-54

UNIVISION: 813,000 P2+; 265,000 A25-54

CNN: 565,000 P2+; 143,000 A25-54

MSNBC: 1,569,000 P2+; 131,000 A25-54

ABC: 2,615,000 P2+; 590,000 A25-54

NBC: 5,356,000 P2+; 939,000 A25-54

CBS: 3,258,000 P2+; 891,000 A25-52

7-11 PM/ET

FNC: 4,522,000 P2+, 748,000 A25-54.

FBN: 1,033,000 P2+, 217,000 A25-54

CNN: 687,000 P2+, 127,000 A25-54.

MSNBC: 1,593,000 P2+, 147,000 A25-54

11 PM – 12 AM/ET

FNC: 3,140,000 P2+, 541,000 A25-54

CNN: 970,000 P2+, 215,000 A25-54.

MSNBC: 2,203,000 P2+, 256,000 A25-54

6-3 AM/ET

FNC: 1,991,000 P2+; 294,000 A25-54

CNN: 556,000 P2+; 107,000 A25-54

MSNBC: 1,288,000 P2+; 130,000 A25-54

