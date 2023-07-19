FOX News Digital Posts Year Over Year Growth While Continuing to Lead News Brands in 2Q With Multiplatform Minutes and Views

FOX News Remains Top News Brand on Social Media with Increases Over 2Q

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished the second quarter of 2023 posting year-over-year growth, while continuing to lead the news competitive set with both multiplatform minutes and views, according to Comscore. This marked nine consecutive quarters as the top news brand with multiplatform minutes and four consecutive quarters as the leader with multiplatform views. FOX News Digital closed out the second quarter reaching 9.4 billion total multiplatform minutes, 4.8 billion total multiplatform views, and an average of 95 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors.* The FOX News Mobile app averaged 6.2 million unique visitors in the second quarter.**





Additionally, FOX News Digital saw a 19% increase year-over-year with average unique visitors for the quarter, while NYTimes.com was down in this metric. In June, FOX News Digital was the top news brand with both multiplatform views and minutes, marking nine consecutive months as the leader in multiplatform views.* FOX News Digital also led news brands with average views per visit in June, marking the second time in its history (October 2015) averaging at least three views per visit.

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in the second quarter, seeing growth compared to the prior quarter, with 90.4 million total social interactions, notching the 37th consecutive quarter FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 22.4 million interactions on Facebook, 57.5 million Instagram interactions and 10.5 million Twitter interactions for the quarter. Notably, FOX News has been number one on Facebook for 36 consecutive quarters. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views, with 610.5 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com notched 454 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the fifth consecutive quarter and Forbes.com for the seventh consecutive quarter. Additionally, the business network delivered 840 million multiplatform minutes and averaged 23.4 million multiplatform unique visitors during the second quarter.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 17th straight quarter, driving 207.6 million views and seeing 36% growth quarter-over-quarter, according to Shareablee.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 4,760,000,000 (up 10% vs. 2Q 2022)

CNN.com – 3,529,000,000 (down 15% vs. 2Q 2022)

NYTimes.com – 3,648,000,000 (down 19% vs. 2Q 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 9,411,000,000 (up 8% vs. 2Q 2022)

CNN.com – 5,477,000,000 (down 22% vs. 2Q 2022)

NYTimes.com – 3,647,000,000 (down 19% vs. 2Q 2022)

Avg. Monthly Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 95,013,000 (up 19% vs. 2Q 2022)

CNN.com – 120,158,000 (down 2% vs. 2Q 2022)

NYTimes.com – 78,257,000 (down 14% vs. 2Q 2022)

JUNE 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,642,000,000 (up 17% vs. June 2022)

CNN.com – 1,245,000,000 (down 3% vs. June 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,211,000,000 (down 8% vs. June 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,107,000,000 (up 8% vs. June 2022)

CNN.com – 1,884,000,000 (down 15% vs. June 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,220,000,000 (up 2% vs. June 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 94,222,000 (up 14% vs. June 2022)

CNN.com – 131,695,000 (up 8% vs. June 2022)

NYTimes.com – 80,692,000 (down 4% vs. June 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, June 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, June 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], June 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, June 2023, U.S.

Contacts

FOX News Media Contacts:

Connor Smith: Connor.Smith@FOX.com or 212.301.3879