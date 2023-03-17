FOX News Digital Marks Five Consecutive Months as the Top News Brand With Multiplatform Views

FOX News Digital Continues its Reign as the Leader with Multiplatform Minutes

FOX News Mobile App Surpasses CNN Mobile App For Second Consecutive Month

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished February 2023 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. This marks five consecutive months as the top news brand with multiplatform views and two straight years as number one with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out February reaching 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion total multiplatform views, and 97 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Digital saw a 23% increase year over year with unique visitors. The FOX News Mobile App reached 6.4 million unique visitors in February, surpassing the CNN Mobile App which saw 5.2 million unique visitors for the second consecutive month.**

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in February, with 29.2 million total social interactions, notching the 102nd consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 8.2 million interactions on Facebook, 18.3 million Instagram interactions and 2.8 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 25th month in a row with over 189.5 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 129 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 11th consecutive month and Bloomberg.com for the 22nd consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered 231 million multiplatform minutes (+3% versus the prior year) and 21.6 million multiplatform unique visitors .*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 15th straight month, driving 38.2 million views in February according to Shareablee.

FEBRUARY 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,675,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. February 2022)

CNN.com – 1,187,000,000 (down 21 percent vs. February 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,224,000,000 (down 19 percent vs. February 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,892,000,000 (down 3 vs. February 2022)

CNN.com – 1,828,000,000 (down 24 vs. February 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,277,000,000 (down 12 percent vs. February 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 97,460,000 (up 23 percent vs. February 2022)

CNN.com – 117,750,000 (down 8 percent vs. February 2022)

NYTimes.com – 79,480,000 (down 22 percent vs. February 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, February 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, February 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], February 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, February 2023, U.S.

