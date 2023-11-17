FOX News Digital Marks 32 Consecutive Months as Top News Brand With Multiplatform Minutes

FOX News Digital Leads News Brands with Multiplatform Views and Minutes, Posting Monthly and Yearly Growth

FOX News Digital Leads News Brands with Social Media Interactions for 110th Consecutive Month

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished October marking 32 consecutive months as the top news brand with multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital also led news brands with multiplatform views and saw both monthly and yearly growth with multiplatform views, multiplatform minutes and multiplatform unique visitors. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 3.4 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.8 billion total multiplatform views, and 92 million multiplatform unique visitors.* FOX News Digital was also the top news brand with 2.8 average views per visit. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached 6.3 million unique visitors in October.**





FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in October, with 23.8 million total social interactions, notching the 110 th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 6.2 million interactions on Facebook, 15.2 million Instagram interactions and 2.2 million X interactions, seeing month-over-month gains across all platforms. On YouTube, FOX News secured 250 million video views, seeing 65% month-over-month growth, according to Shareablee.****

FOXBusiness.com drove 194 million multiplatform views (+37% versus the year prior), surpassing CNN Business for the 19th consecutive month and Bloomberg.com for the 30th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered 255 million multiplatform minutes and 22.8 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business' videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 23rd straight month, achieving 69.0 million views in October, seeing 23% growth year-over-year, according to Shareablee.*****

OCTOBER 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,843,000,000 (up 23% vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 1,392,000,000 (up 6% vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,456,000,000 (up 13% vs. October 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,443,000,000 (up 34% vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 2,236,000,000 (down 2% vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,544,000,000 (up 18% vs. October 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 91,801,000 (up 15% vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 129,339,000 (up 16% vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 74,770,000 (down 8% vs. October 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, October 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, October 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], October 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, October 2023, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, October 2023, Report Date: 11/16/2023. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

*****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, October 2023, Report Date: 11/16/2023. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance.

