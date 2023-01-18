FOX News Digital Ends 2022 as the Top News Brand With Multiplatform Views and Minutes

FOX News Remains the Most-Engaged News Brand on Social Channels in 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital closed out 2022 as the top-performing news brand with multiplatform views and minutes, according to Comscore.* For the year, FOX News Digital for the year secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors. The FOX News mobile app finished 2022 averaging 6.3 million monthly unique visitors.

FOX News was also the most engaged news brand on social media throughout 2022, according to Emplifi, reaching over 445 million social media interactions. FOX News Digital drove 179.7 million Facebook interactions, 49.6 million Twitter interactions and 215.9 million Instagram interactions. On YouTube, FOX News delivered its best year ever, driving over 3.4 billion views, finishing first in the news competitive set.

For the year, FOX News Digital surpassed CNN.com with multiplatform views for the first time since 2019. The FOX News and FOX Nation mobile apps were both downloaded over one million times in 2022, making each top 10 news apps in the United States, according to Sensor Tower. Additionally, FOX News Digital finished the fourth quarter as the top news brand in both multiplatform minutes with 8.4 billion and multiplatform views with over 4.9 billion.**

FOXBusiness.com also accomplished a record year in both multiplatform views as well as multiplatform minutes, as it celebrated its 15th anniversary. The business network earned 3.3 billion multiplatform minutes and 1.9 billion multiplatform views in 2022, its highest ranking since launching in 2007, with double digit increases over the prior year, while the majority of business news brands experienced decreases. FOX Business surpassed various other brands with both minutes and views including CNN Business, Bloomberg.com, MarketWatch.com and Forbes.com. Additionally, FOX Business averaged 22.2 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors. During the fourth quarter, FOX Business also saw double digit increases versus the prior quarter in all metrics. FOX Business was number one on YouTube in the business news competitive set in 2022 driving 735 million views, up 109 percent year over year according to Shareablee. ***

2022 (Jan-Dec) FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 18,413,000,000 (down 10 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2021)

CNN.com – 17,022,000,000 (down 16 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2021)

NYTimes.com – 17,121,000,000 (up 19 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2021)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 34,878,000,000 (down 17 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2021)

CNN.com – 28,739,000,000 (down 19 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2021)

NYTimes.com – 16,766,000,000 (up 32 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2021)

Average Monthly Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 82,712,000 (down 12 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2021)

CNN.com – 124,902,000 (down 10 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2021)

NYTimes.com – 89,044,000 (up 9 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2021)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, FoxNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, Jan 2022-Dec 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, FoxNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], Oct 2022-Dec 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, Jan 2022-Dec 2022, U.S.

