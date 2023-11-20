FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity to Present DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate From Alpharetta, Georgia on November 30

Exclusive 90-Minute Debate to Feature First Televised Forum Between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Gavin Newsom

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Sean Hannity will present an exclusive live 90-minute televised debate between Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis (R) and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday, November 30th in Alpharetta, GA. DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate will be presented on FNC from 9-10:30 PM/ET during a two-hour edition of Hannity and will also be simulcast on FOX News Radio. Hannity will provide live reaction with a panel of guests from 10:30-11:00 PM/ET and FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher will follow in its regular timeslot at 11 PM/ET.





Focusing on the major issues impacting the country, the debate will examine the vastly different approaches the two governors have and offer insights into their political philosophies as well as ambitions for the nation. Throughout the debate, Hannity will highlight a variety of issues in each state, including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation. Presented without an audience, the governors will have equal opportunity to respond and address each issue.

As the longest-running prime time cable news host in history, Hannity has been known for his provocative style and unique connection with his audience. Each night, his primetime program features a signature monologue where he breaks down trending topics of the day, followed by headline-generating interviews. Hannity finished October 2023 as the number one rated program in cable news in the 25-54 demo and the 18-49 demo overall. Garnering the most independent viewers on cable news in the 9 PM timeslot, Hannity has averaged 2.4 million viewers year-to-date, routinely ranking as one of the top cable shows overall.

Hannity’s ratings success has spanned each of his primetime timeslots for 27 years. His eponymous program has dominated the cable news landscape, ranking number one in its time slot with both viewers and in the 25-54 demo for 14 consecutive years since launching as a solo hour in January 2009, according to Nielsen Media Research. His debut program, Hannity & Colmes with the late Alan Colmes, became a ratings hit and overtook Larry King after just five years of its existence, ranking as top-rated program in its timeslot beginning in 2002 in the key 25-54 demo and in 2003 with total viewers. From 2017 to 2019, Hannity reigned as the most-watched program in all of cable news in the coveted 25-54 demo and marked four consecutive years as the most-watched show in total viewers (2017-2020).

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last six years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, currently attracting nearly 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 10 programs in the genre.

