FOX News Channel’s Gutfeld! Makes Super Bowl Ad Debut

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Gutfeld! is making its Super Bowl debut with a 10-second commercial and a 15-second commercial during this year’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX. Additionally, a 20-second spot will run as a promo on FNC programs.

During the ad, host Greg Gutfeld is joined by regular panelists Kat Timpf and George “Tyrus” Murdoch as well as his dog Gus on a commercial set for Gutfeld!. As taping begins for the commercial touting Gutfeld as the “new king of late night,” props are quickly moved away and taping abruptly ends as since Super Bowl ads “are pricey” amid various humorous moments.

FNC’s late-night program Gutfeld! (weekdays, 11 PM/ET), developed and launched in 2021 by FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, delivered its most-watched year ever in 2022 and continues to upend the genre, becoming the first late-night show to unseat CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in viewers since 2017. Gutfeld! was the number one late-night show from August to December 2022.

During 2022, Gutfeld! commanded nearly 30% of the late-night audience share in 2022, increasing its audience year over year. Gutfeld! finished 2022 as the second most-watched host in late-night television. The late-night program averaged 2,040,000 viewers (+28%) and 342,000 (+12%) in A25-54, posting double digit gains since 2021 in both categories and topping NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! in viewers. Additionally, Gutfeld! beats all of cable late night in viewers, A25-54 and the younger A18-49 demo, including Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and HBO’s Last Week Tonight and Real Time with Bill Maher. For 2023 thus far, Gutfeld! has continued as America’s second highest-rated late-night host, averaging nearly 2 million viewers and 306,000 in the A25-54 demo.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last six years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, currently attracting more than 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Additionally, a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report stated FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement, and expectations while a 2022 Brand Keys poll showed FNC dominating morning and evening news in customer loyalty engagement. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 15 programs in the genre.

Contacts

jessica.ketner@fox.com