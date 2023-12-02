FOX News Channel’s DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate Moderated by Sean Hannity Delivers More Than 5 Million Viewers on Thursday, November 30th

The 90-Minute Debate Averaged Nearly 4.75 Million Viewers and 742,000 in 25-54 Demo from 9-10:30PM/ET and Another 706,000 During the Encore for a Total of More than 5.4 Million Viewers

“Hannity” Delivered its Highest Telecast of 2023 with Total Viewers Garnering More than 70% of the Cable News Audience Share in both Viewers and 25-54 Demo

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel’s (FNC) DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate in Alpharetta, GA was the second most-watched program in linear television last night averaging a total of 4.75 million viewers and a whopping 742,000 in the 25-54 demo which represented nearly 73% of the cable news share in total viewers and 77% of the cable news share in the key demo, according to data from Nielsen Media Research. The encore of the debate from 12-1:30AMET (9-10:30PM PT) averaged 706,000 viewers for a combined total of 5,456,0000 viewers and 1,050,000 in the 25-54 demo.





Moderated by Sean Hannity, the 90-minute debate between Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis (R) and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) was Hannity’s highest telecast of 2023 and notched a 200% increase versus same day last year. The post-debate show also helmed by Hannity, nabbed 3.4 million total viewers and 541,000 A25-54 from 10:30-11 PM/ET.

During the debate, FNC had a triple digit percent viewership advantage over both CNN (881%) and MSNBC (263%) and in the A25-54 demo with CNN (673%) and MSNBC (508%). In primetime from 7-11PM/ET, FNC notched 3.4 million viewers and 474,000 in the 25-54 demo, crushing the cable news competition across the board.

From 9PM-10:30PM/ET, the debate outpaced NBC and CBS in total viewers, according to early broadcast data, coming behind only the season finale of ABC’s Golden Bachelor.

9-10:30PM/ET

FNC: 4,747,000 P2+; 742,000 A25-54



CNN: 484,000 P2+; 96,000 A25-54



MSNBC: 1,307,000 P2+; 122,000 A25-54

9-10:00PM/ET

FNC: 4,856,000 P2+; 754,000 A25-54



CNN: 515,000 P2+; 103,000 A25-54



MSNBC: 1,197,000 P2+; 123,000 A25-54

10-11:00PM/ET

FNC: 3,971,000 P2+; 630,000 A25-54



CNN: 386,000 P2+; 73,000 A25-54



MSNBC: 1,410,000 P2+; 116,000 A25-54

7-11PM/ET

FNC: 3,441,000 P2+, 474,000 A25-54.



CNN: 556,000 P2+, 112,000 A25-54.



MSNBC: 1,305,000 P2+, 119,000 A25-54

12- 1:30AM/ET

FNC: 706,000 P2+, 154,000 A25-54



CNN: 298,000 P2+, 60,000 A25-54.



MSNBC: 510,000 P2+, 74,000 A25-54

6-3AM/ET

FNC: 1,731,000 P2+; 219,000 A25-54



CNN: 493,000 P2+; 87,000 A25-54



MSNBC: 982,000 P2+; 88,000 A25-54

