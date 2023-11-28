FOX News Audio to Debut New Podcast Searching for Heroes with Benjamin Hall on December 4

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Audio will debut a new weekly podcast hosted by FOX News correspondent Benjamin Hall beginning Monday December 4. Entitled Searching for Heroes with Benjamin Hall, the podcast will highlight inspiring stories of community and compassion, while providing a voice to America’s unsung heroes.





The first episode will feature a look back at the catastrophic injuries Hall sustained while covering the war in Ukraine and the extraordinary efforts that aided his road to recovery. While news gathering in Ukraine in March of 2022, Hall’s car was hit by a projectile missile, leaving him with one working limb and tragically taking the lives of his colleagues, FOX News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Since the attack, Hall has been inspired by the incredible efforts of everyday heroes similar to those who went above and beyond to help him throughout his arduous journey of recovery.

Additional episodes will include Hall spotlighting heroes who served, including Rich Fierro, an Army veteran who stopped a gunman that opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs and Brandonn Mixon, a former Afghanistan War veteran who started the Veterans Community Project to help homeless veterans, among others. Searching For Heroes with Benjamin Hall will be available on FOXNewsPodcasts.com or wherever podcasts are offered. After the initial debut on December 4, episodes will be released weekly on Sunday afternoons at 3 PM/ET.

Hall recently traveled back to Ukraine for the first time to interview President Zelenskyy for a wide-ranging interview which aired on Special Report on November 21. While there he also met with the servicemen who assisted in his evacuation last year and was awarded the Order of Merit, III class, by Zelenskyy for his “outstanding personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.” Amid enduring more than 30 surgeries over the last 20 months, Hall chronicled his journey in “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home” which was published in March 2023 and became a New York Times bestseller.

FOX News Audio encompasses FOX News Radio (FNR), FOX News Headlines 24/7 and FOX News Podcasts. A 24/7 news service, FNR reaches over 16 million listeners a week on over 1,500 affiliated radio stations. Featuring three nationally syndicated weekday talk programs — The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show — FNR also provides hourly newscasts surrounding business updates and breaking-news coverage. FOX News Podcasts offers a catalogue of more than 40 on-demand original podcasts, including The FOX News Rundown. On SiriusXM Channel 115, FOX News Headlines 24/7 provides listeners with around the clock coverage of the day’s headlines in 15-minute segments. More information at radio.foxnews.com radio.foxnews.com/.

