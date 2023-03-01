FOX Nation to Release “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax” on March 13

Five-Part Docuseries to Feature Exclusive First Time Ever Interviews with Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation will release an exclusive five-part docuseries “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax” on March 13th, announced John Finley, the streaming platform’s Executive Vice President.. The blockbuster series will feature the first time ever exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged hate crime on actor Jussie Smollett but have never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax.

In making the announcement, Finley said, “Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics. We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.”

In January 2019, Smollett claimed to have been attacked on a Chicago street by two men who were said to have shouted “this is MAGA country” while beating and putting a noose around his neck. After a thorough investigation, Chicago police uncovered that the attack was staged, and that Smollett had hired the Osundairo brothers to carry out the crime.

Now, on the eve of Smollett’s appeal, “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax” will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath. Developed by Pilgrim Media Group, the series was directed by Craig Piligian, Nicole Rittenmeyer, Nicholas Caprio, Scott Eldridge and Gloria Rodriguez.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

Contacts

FOX Nation Media Contact:

Alexandra Coscia/212.301.3272 alexandra.coscia@fox.com