FOX Nation Nabs Exclusive Interview With Buster Murdaugh for New Docuseries The Fall of the House of Murdaugh

Hosted by Martha MacCallum, Series Drops on September 12th and Features First Sit-Down Interview with Alex Murdaugh’s Only Living Son

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription-based streaming service, will present a new docuseries The Fall of the House of Murdaugh on Tuesday, September 12th, announced FOX Nation President Jason Klarman. The three-part limited series features exclusive access to the family, friends and defense team of Alex Murdaugh, the once prominent South Carolina attorney who was convicted earlier this year of murdering his wife and son. FOX News Channel (FNC) anchor and executive editor of The Story Martha MacCallum fronts the series and sat down with Murdaugh’s only living son, Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh, for his first television interview since being thrust into the spotlight.





In making the announcement, Klarman said, “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh features a comprehensive look inside the case that many have tried to tackle since the day the difficult story unfolded. Through a firsthand account from Buster Murdaugh and access to key players, including friends and family, this series puts forward several missing elements that have not been brought to light.”

Over the course of three hours, the series will offer a one-of-a-kind look into the trial, crimes and complicated life of Alex Murdaugh who was found guilty earlier this year of murdering his wife, Margaret “Maggie,” and son, Paul, at their sprawling estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina. Viewers will gain exclusive access to Alex Murdaugh’s defense team Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, behind-the-scenes footage before and during the trial, never-before-seen home movies, as well as intimate prison revelations from Alex himself. These unique assets will take viewers behind the veil of the Murdaugh’s legal strategy as it happened in real time and will be interwoven with sit-down interviews with the same legal team, as well as the lead prosecutor on the case, Creighton Waters, and Attorney General Alan Wilson, who discuss their current strategy.

In addition to the legal component, the series aims to dive into the fraught life of Alex, Maggie, Paul and Buster and their own scandals as a family, including a string of crimes, deaths and mysteries that continued to weave the Murdaugh’s tangled web. Additional interviews throughout the series include court clerk Rebecca Hill, local attorney Joe McCulloch, Moselle dog kennel manager Roger Dale Davis Jr., Walterboro Mayor William T. Young Jr., the prosecution’s forensic expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey and more.

The Fall of the House of Murdaugh is produced by Texas Crew Productions alongside Executive Producers David Karabinas, Jamie Lustberg and Brad Bernstein.

