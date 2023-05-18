Foundever™ Wins Global Impact Sourcing Award Given by IAOP

The global CX leader is awarded for its significant impact through the practice of impact sourcing

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced that it has been recognized as a winner of the Global Impact Sourcing Award (GISA) given by IAOP®. The prestigious award recognizes organizations that have made a significant impact through the practice of impact sourcing, which is the intentional employment of people from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“At Foundever, our commitment to impact sourcing goes beyond exceptional customer service; we empower underrepresented voices and deliver innovative solutions for inclusive employment,” said Olivier Camino, global COO & co-founder of Foundever. “Through our various programs, we’re committed to driving more large-scale adoption of impact sourcing by partnering with our clients to do more. We’re honored to accept this award and will continue to work on bringing positive change to communities around the world.”

The commitment of Foundever to impact sourcing includes partnerships with community organizations to identify and train potential employees from underrepresented communities. The company has also developed innovative programs, such as its language and technology academies across the globe.

“Congratulations to the winners of the Global Impact Sourcing Award,” said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. “Your commitment to using business for social good is inspiring and demonstrates the power of inclusive and responsible sourcing practices. Your efforts are creating a better world for all, and we are honored to recognize and celebrate your achievements.”

The IAOP judges noted the innovative approach of Foundever to impact sourcing and its clear commitment to making a difference in the lives of its employees and the communities where it operates.

“By creating opportunities for growth, we take pride in leading and driving changes that impact lives for the better,” said Camino. “To take this one step further, we are looking at additional ways and models to further our efforts and expand our education and training programs. We aim to continually lift barriers to employment, especially in distressed communities, by providing access to language proficiency and CX skill sets, enabling people to become part of a sustainable workforce.”

To learn more about Foundever, visit www.foundever.com.

About Foundever™

Foundever™ is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +750 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About IAOP®

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. For more information, visit www.iaop.org.

Contacts

Rebecca Sanders



media@foundever.com

Deborah Low



foundever@theproffice.com