Foundever™ Named Leader in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Customer Experience Services Quadrant Reports

For the fourth consecutive year, Foundever was named the Global Leader in Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) and the Global Leader for Social Media CX Services for the third consecutive year

Foundever was named a continued Leader in Digital Operations and Hybrid Working Solutions, the Top Leader for both Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) and Social Media CX Services in Europe, and a continued Leader for Digital Operations and Hybrid Working Solutions

The global CX provider was also named a Leader in the U.S. for Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics)

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens™ Customer Experience Services 2023 Quadrant Reports. Foundever was named the Global Leader in the Report for Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) for the fourth consecutive year; the Global Leader for Social Media CX Services for the third consecutive year; and a Leader in both Digital Operations and Hybrid Working Solutions for 2023. In the European Report, Foundever was named a Leader across all four categories and a Top Leader for both Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) and Social Media CX Services. Finally, Foundever was also named a Leader in the U.S. Report for Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics).

“Once again, we are honored to receive these high accolades from ISG,” said Laurent Uberti, president, CEO & founder, Foundever. “As we continue to innovate and optimize our services and solutions for our clients and their customers, we are committed to continuously adapting to the market and effectively applying evolving technologies, such as AI, to deliver the best customer experiences for our customers and the best employee experiences for our people.”

“In the realm of customer experience, Foundever has distinguished itself with well-defined end-to-end CX capabilities,” said Namratha Dharshan, Chief Business Leader – ISG India Research. “The robust suite of Foundever of AI and analytics solutions and their proficiency in leveraging them have redefined the customer experience, delivering tangible outcomes to clients.”

The Global, U.S. and European Quadrant Reports measured the capabilities of numerous contact center services. The Customer Experience Services Quadrant Reports were based upon:

Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) – Foundever has a strong legacy of offering solutions in this space and has proven expertise in delivering value with AI and analytics solutions. Further, Foundever delivers strong AI-embedded, innovative and powerful, automation-driven products, services and solutions to CX clients.

– Foundever has a strong legacy of offering solutions in this space and has proven expertise in delivering value with AI and analytics solutions. Further, Foundever delivers strong AI-embedded, innovative and powerful, automation-driven products, services and solutions to CX clients. Digital Operations – Foundever is a market Leader for its scale, talent, innovation and mature digital portfolio. In Europe, the CX leader was recognized for offering an extensive and advanced solutions portfolio with strong methods and effective European delivery expertise.

– Foundever is a market Leader for its scale, talent, innovation and mature digital portfolio. In Europe, the CX leader was recognized for offering an extensive and advanced solutions portfolio with strong methods and effective European delivery expertise. Hybrid Working Solutions – The company’s people-first approach has enabled it to develop a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions to support hybrid work, and it continues to strengthen its programs to support hybrid workforces. With its extensive CX anywhere model, Foundever delivers a powerful advanced portfolio, proven mature framework and deployment methods.

– The company’s people-first approach has enabled it to develop a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions to support hybrid work, and it continues to strengthen its programs to support hybrid workforces. With its extensive CX anywhere model, Foundever delivers a powerful advanced portfolio, proven mature framework and deployment methods. Social Media CX Services – Once again, Foundever was named the Global Leader in the social media CX services quadrant. The company’s social media expertise, analytics solutions and number of implementations for clients underscore its Leader position in this space. Foundever has a vast range of powerful and advanced social media CX products, hubs, solutions and services in Europe as well.

Learn more and download the Global, U.S. and European Quadrant Reports at www.foundever.com.

About Foundever™

Foundever™ is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +750 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

