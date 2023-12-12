Foundever™ and CallMiner Earn IAOP® 2023 Excellence In Strategic Partnerships Recognition

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, announced today that it has received the 2023 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships recognition for its long-time partnership with CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement. This is one of the distinctions that can be achieved through IAOP®’s recognition programs.

IAOP is a globally recognized professional association for individuals and organizations involved in the sourcing and outsourcing industries. The Excellence in Strategic Partnerships award specifically recognizes outsourcing and collaborative partnerships that have exhibited exceptional synergies and innovation, going beyond traditional client-vendor relationships. It highlights relationships where both the service provider and the client have worked closely together to achieve mutual success, drive innovation, and create value. Applicants are judged on collaborative problem-solving; the impact of the innovation and outcomes and the resulting value that was achieved.

“It is such an honor to receive the 2023 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships recognition,” said Diluckshnie Jayawardena, Head of Customer Success, CX Analytics, Foundever. “Our commitment to the customer experience industry is rooted in collaboration and our strategic partnerships play a huge role in our business. To be recognized by an organization as important as IAOP is a true testament to our hard work. I’m incredibly proud of the team and look forward to more successes like this in the future.”

“CallMiner’s successful partnership with Foundever is based on our ability to work together to deliver the best solutions and outcomes for our joint clients,” said Jeff Gallino, CEO and founder at CallMiner. “This recognition by IAOP is proof that our combined efforts to develop strategies, execute programs and drive ROI are not only helping organizations reach their contact center and customer experience goals, but setting the bar for what’s expected in the conversation intelligence and managed service industries.”

“True collaboration is essential to any successful partnership,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. “We see this every year in our Global Outsourcing 100 applicants contributing their success to strategic partnerships. For that, IAOP is thrilled to congratulate Foundever and CallMiner as recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition.”

The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received; judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an impartial panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

The full list of honorees can be found at IAOP – Excellence in Strategic Partnerships. To learn more about Foundever, visit www.foundever.com and learn more about CallMiner at www.callminer.com.

About Foundever™

Foundever™ is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +750 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX. Sitel Group and SYKES are now Foundever.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement. CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, combining deep domain expertise with cutting edge AI technology and machine learning. By elevating insights from the contact center to the boardroom, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across all major verticals including technology, media and telecom (TMT), retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About IAOP

IAOP is a globally recognized professional association for individuals and organizations involved in the sourcing and outsourcing industries. Founded in 2005, IAOP has been instrumental in connecting professionals, businesses, and service providers, fostering collaboration, and promoting best practices in the industry.

IAOP offers various resources, networking opportunities, certifications, and events aimed at advancing the profession and helping organizations improve their sourcing/outsourcing practices. The association provides a platform for members to exchange ideas, access research, and stay updated on the latest trends and developments in the field.

One of the most well-known initiatives by IAOP is the “Global Outsourcing 100,” an annual list that recognizes the world’s top outsourcing service providers. This list serves as a benchmark for companies looking for partners and showcases the industry’s best performers.

IAOP also hosts conferences, webinars, and forums throughout the year, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and professionals to discuss pertinent issues and share insights on outsourcing strategies, innovations, and emerging technologies.

Members of IAOP include service providers, advisors, buyers, and academics. By offering a range of membership levels and opportunities for participation, IAOP caters to the diverse needs of professionals, providing a platform for learning, collaboration, and recognition.

