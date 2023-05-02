Forward Bank Taps Total Expert to Create Customers for Life Across the Financial Enterprise

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forward Bank, a community financial institution serving Central and Northern Wisconsin, has selected Total Expert to enhance marketing activities and digital onboarding efforts and grow deeper customer relationships. By leveraging Total Expert’s purpose-built customer engagement platform, Forward Bank will proactively communicate with customers and guide them throughout their financial journey.

With community at the center, Forward Bank has been serving the rural areas of Central and Northern Wisconsin for over 100 years. Having grown beyond retail banking and mortgage services, Forward Bank offers a complete variety of service offerings for businesses, as well as a full-service insurance agency and an investment center with advisory and financial planning capabilities. With such a variety of services, it is crucial for Forward Bank to connect with customers and anticipate their needs during each stage of life.

“We operate in a rural market and offer many digital channels for our customers, which makes in-person touchpoints more important,” said Jennifer Sobotta, vice president of marketing at Forward Bank. “Total Expert will help to expedite the digital onboarding process for our customers so we can stay better connected on a daily basis. This will allow our staff to be more forward-thinking and anticipate the needs of our customers through automated journeys.”

By adding Total Expert, Forward Bank will be able to identify customer behavior and quickly share custom marketing materials to drive growth and cross-selling opportunities. Forward will also be able to rely on Total Expert to manage automated customer journeys and drive digital onboarding, allowing loan officers and bankers to focus more time on cultivating relationships in the community.

“With offerings from consumer banking and lending to insurance and investing, Forward Bank has a unique opportunity to provide customers with guidance and advice across every financial milestone,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “We are excited to support Forward Bank with an enterprise-wide platform that helps them engage and communicate with customers at precisely the right time, resulting in deeper relationships and customers for life.”

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built CRM and customer engagement platform trusted by more than 175 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

About Forward Bank

Forward Bank is a customer-owned, independent community bank that operates to benefit its depositors while offering no fee deposit options, lower lending fees and rates. Forward Bank currently has offices in Athens, Colby, Dorchester, Greenwood, Marshfield, Medford, Park Falls, Phillips, Rib Lake, Stanley, Thorp, Withee. For more information, please visit www.forward.bank.

