Fortune Media Names Daversa Partners to 2023 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List, Ranking No. 5

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work® have selected Daversa Partners for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ List. Coming in at No. 5 on the list means that Daversa Partners is one of the best companies to work for in the country.





The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 127,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the consulting and professional services industry.

“We’re deeply honored to be recognized as the singular executive search firm on this list. For the past three decades, Daversa Partners has held fast to our commitment of delivering unmatched service,” said Laura Kinder, President of Daversa Partners.

“We are a client-centric team that deeply values the strong relationships we’ve built with both our clients and candidates over the years. Their achievements have a profound influence on our own – they form the bedrock of Daversa Partners’ success narrative.

We also owe a tremendous thank you to our employees. Their unwavering dedication and the high caliber work they consistently produce is truly remarkable. As we look ahead, we are excited to continue this journey of setting new benchmarks in the industry and perpetuating our tradition of top-tier service.”

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

In 2022, Daversa Partners earned Great Place to Work™ Certification, with 95% of employees saying that “people care about each other here.” Daversa Partners was also awarded Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work® in 2022 – a testament to the firm’s commitment to the 64% of women who make up the company, with 56% at the leadership level. So far this year, Daversa Partners has secured a No.4 spot on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York list, was named a 2023 Best Workplace for Millennials, and recertified as a Great Place to Work™.

For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the global founder and funder community around the world. Having worked alongside tech’s top VC and PE firms, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 consumer and enterprise companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle on innovation. The company today is an important strategic partner that moves top executives into startup and growth oriented companies.

Great Place To Work® selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 127,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received representing the work experiences of more than 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

