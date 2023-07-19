Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Names Daversa Partners to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Daversa Partners as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials. This is Daversa Partners’ first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 22. Earning a spot means that Daversa Partners has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.









To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 500,000 responses from millennials at eligible companies. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.

“Being recognized on this list is a true testament to the dedication, talent, and innovative mindset of our millennial team members,” said Paul Daversa, Founder and CEO of Daversa Partners. “Their tireless contributions have been invaluable in shaping our company’s culture and driving our success.”

He continued, “We’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the greatest millennial founders and operators in the industry. Their ability to create generation-defining companies and products is nothing short of inspiring. This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering an environment where every generation, especially millennials, can thrive and make a significant impact.”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“With the largest share of the workforce today, the workplace experience of millennials says a lot about your organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These workers are looking for authentic leadership, meaningful work, and a healthy work environment — and they show loyalty to those who can deliver.”

“Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “These companies are setting themselves up for continued success by committing to the purpose-driven work that attracts the next generation of business talent.”

In 2023, Daversa Partners also ranked No. 4 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in New York™.

