Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name Logiwa Inc. to 2023 Best Small Workplaces™ List

Logiwa’s Dedication to Cultivating a Positive Work Environment Secures the Company’s Position on Fortune’s Best Small Workplaces™ List

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Logiwa Inc., a leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, as a member of the esteemed 2023 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List. This acknowledgment underscores Logiwa’s standing as one of the foremost employers of choice in the nation, firmly attesting to its commitment to fostering a remarkable workplace environment.





“This milestone is a testament to the exceptional culture we’ve nurtured at Logiwa—the embodiment of the art of our culture, where accountability, responsiveness, and togetherness flourish,” stated Erhan Musaoglu, Founder and CEO of Logiwa. “These core values are the foundation igniting innovation and engagement with our team, giving everyone a stake in our growth journey.”

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive, requiring a combination of outstanding practices and employee contentment. To arrive at the Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed survey responses from over 32,000 employees representing Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations with 10 to 99 employees across the United States.

The survey responses provide a comprehensive insight into the employees’ workplace experience. The honorees were chosen based on their ability to create a positive work environment that transcends job roles, racial, gender, and sexual orientation differences, work statuses, and other demographic attributes.

“Any organization can be great, no matter the size of their payroll or the size of their bottom line,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These remarkable companies know that the high-trust culture they’ve built can compete with companies of any size.”

Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell says, “Fortune congratulates the companies on the 2023 Best Small Workplaces List, whose business practices prove that it doesn’t take a big headcount to make a big impact.”

In 2022, Logiwa earned their Great Place to Work Certification™. In addition, they were ranked as a Best Workplace in Chicago™ in 2023.

For further insights into Logiwa Inc. and its award-winning warehouse management and fulfillment software, please visit www.logiwa.com.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud DTC fulfillment solution for high-volume ecommerce brands, 3PLs and wholesalers. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and DTC fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 32,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

Contacts

Niki Rowan | marketing@logiwa.com | Phone: (612)-405-4357