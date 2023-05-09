Forsta Launches Studio Canvas, Its Advanced Data Visualization and Storytelling Solution for Enterprises

The offering enables CX and EX professionals to easily create dynamic representations of their data to democratize actionable insights and create awareness across their organizations

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forsta, a leading global provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, today announced the release of Forsta Studio Canvas, an advanced visualization and data storytelling solution integrated within the Forsta Human Experience (HX) Platform. This solution is a self-serve offering for enterprise CX & EX professionals that combines relevant data with relatable, easy to understand imagery to illustrate the journey of their customers and employees.

Studio Canvas allows CX leaders to bring their raw data and statistics to life through visually appealing reports that go beyond standard bar graphs, pie charts, and data tables. These reports are compelling, contextual, and easy to understand and update live based on real-time data, enabling users to quickly identify patterns and trends, and craft a visualized story around the data that can be easily shared and understood across their organizations to drive effective decision-making.​

“The ability to tell clear visual stories with data equips CX professionals to bring customers further into the organization and better rally their organizations around shared goals. By presenting key insights, patterns, and trends in an accessible way, they can cut through siloes to encourage collaborative activation that creates change. But according to a Forrester report, 4 in 5 CX teams will lack the critical design, data, and journey skills to do this,” said Giles Whiting, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at Forsta. “Studio Canvas makes it possible for any CX professional to create high quality, dynamic data visualizations that can be easily recognized and engaged with by the entire enterprise. As a result, CX teams can spend less time designing insights and more time sharing them. Data visualizations become the driving force behind collective ownership of CX improvement that the entire organization can share in and get excited about.”

Forsta Studio Canvas is available as part of the Forsta HX Platform. To learn more, please visit: https://www.forsta.com/platform/data-storytelling/studio-canvas/

About Forsta

Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

DISCLAIMER: The report, “Predictions 2023: Customer Experience” is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

