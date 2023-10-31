Forrester Opens Nominations For Its 2024 North America B2B Awards

Awards recognize B2B organizations that fuel revenue growth through strong marketing, sales, and product alignment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened calls for nominations for its 2024 B2B Return On Integration Honors and B2B Programs Of The Year Awards. These awards will recognize B2B organizations for functional excellence and outstanding achievements in aligning marketing, sales, and product — the B2B growth engine — to improve the customer’s experience and drive revenue growth.





Nominations for both award categories are open to organizations of all sizes. B2B leaders across North America — including chief marketing officers, chief sales officers, chief product officers, and other marketing, sales, and product leaders — are invited and encouraged to apply.

The nomination criteria for the two awards are as follows:

B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors. These awards showcase organizations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and product functions — to increase customer value, improve company performance, and drive revenue. To apply, an organization is encouraged to also demonstrate how it is using technology to support shared or interlocked go-to-market processes.

B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards. These awards recognize functional excellence within marketing, sales, and product functions in areas including demand and ABM, the partner marketing ecosystem, portfolio marketing, revenue operations, sales, product management, and customer engagement. To apply, an organization must demonstrate how it implemented a modern, customer-focused strategy, process, or initiative to help the company grow.

Companies can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry for Forrester’s B2B ROI Honors and POY Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination for these awards is January 14, 2024.

“ Forrester’s B2B Awards will honor companies committed to functional excellence and cross-functional alignment,” said Forrester Vice President and Research Director Cristina De Martini. “ Our research finds that organizations that fully align their marketing, product, and sales teams can successfully navigate complex buyer dynamics, improve performance, and turbocharge revenue growth.”

Award recipients will be recognized at Forrester’s B2B Summit North America, being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally, May 5–8, 2024.

